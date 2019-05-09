On this podcast, we cover:
- Amazon lets you delete your voice recordings with Alexa, but the text data stays
- Qualcomm is working on smart headsets with Google Assistant
- Residents along the Texas border worry on what could be destroyed for a wall
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: What exactly does Amazon do with your Echo data? (The 3:59, Ep. 558)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.