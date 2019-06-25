Wayfair employees plan walkout to protest furniture sales to border camps

Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

Employees at the online furniture retailer Wayfair plan to walk off the job Wednesday in protest of the company's sale of bedroom furniture to operators of detention centers for migrant children at the southern border. The protest comes after employees learned last week that a $200,000 order of bedroom furniture had been placed by BCFS, a government contractor that operates the facilities.

"We were disheartened and concerned about Wayfair's business" with BCFS, an anonymous employee told the Boston Globe. A letter singed by more than 547 employees was sent to the Boston-based company's executive leadership outlining their concerns.

The protest comes amid widespread criticism of one Texas facility's "inhumane" conditions. Recent reports have indicated that more than 300 children had been detained at a facility near El Paso, where children were caring for each other with inadequate food, water and sanitation.

Wayfair employees are just the latest tech workers to walk off the job to express their dissatisfaction with their company's business decisions. In May, more than 100 employees of Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends, walked out to protest the use of forced arbitration to resolve sexual harassment claims. In November, Google employees around the world staged a coordinated walkout to protest the company's handling of the sexual harassment allegations.

"Over the last two days it has come to our attention that Wayfair has again engaged in B2B sales with BCFS, a non-profit government contractor managing camps for migrants at our Southern border," the letter said.

"This particular order, for over $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture, is destined for Carrizo Springs, Texas, to a facility that will be outfitted to detain up to 3,000 migrant children seeking legal asylum in the United States. The practice of detaining children and adults at our Southern border has been condemned since its inception but since the acceleration of the practice in 2018, and the increase in death and injury that has come with that acceleration, we have seen more vocal condemnation of the practice. We, the undersigned, are writing to you from a place of concern and anger about the atrocities being committed at our Southern border."

The letter, which was delivered to executives on Friday, goes on to ask the company to cease all current and future business with the contractor. Employees received an unsigned response from the leadership team Monday that thanked employees for bringing their concerns to management.

"As a retailer, it is standard practice to fulfill orders for all customers and we believe it is our business to sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate," the executives' letter said. "We believe all of our stakeholders, employees, customers, investors, and suppliers included are best served by our commitment to fulfill our orders."

Employees called for the walkout Tuesday after receiving the response.

Wayfair and BCFS representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.