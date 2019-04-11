A high-tech, low-tech game of cat and mouse along the border

CNET también está disponible en español.

Hundreds of state and federal agents in black SUVs and green-and-white vans and pickups face the Rio Grande and stare down an entire country and a perceived threat of migrants.

Across the river, in the Mexican city of Piedras Negras, a caravan of about 1,800 Central American immigrants, including families with young children, arrived at the start of the month. They'd trekked more than 1,500 miles to ask the United States government for asylum. Most said they were trying to escape threats of violence or death in their home countries.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

1
1
of 22

US Border Patrol agents ride on horseback along the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas. 

Read the full story on the borderlands here

2
2
of 22

Migrants who were part of a caravan are detained in Piedras Negras, Mexico.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

3
3
of 22

From a control room in Laredo, Texas, Border Patrol agents and National Guard personnel monitor a section of the border where they control cameras and inputs from seismic ground sensors that pick up footsteps and vehicle movement. If they notice anything suspicious, they immediately radio agents in the field.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

4
4
of 22

"They have the advantage because they can see us, but we can't see them," Border Patrol agent Jose Martinez says, pointing to thickets of trees and hilly ridges on the Mexican side. Once they get to the US side, people can still evade the cameras. Martinez indicates a steep embankment next to the water. "Someone can just hang off the ledge right there."

Read the full story on the borderlands here

5
5
of 22

Daylight and infrared cameras sit atop 120 foot towers and face up and down the Rio Grande. The footage from these cameras is what agents back at the control center are monitoring. They're looking for people swimming across the river or traversing it in canoes, inflatable rafts or inner tubes.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

6
6
of 22

People lined up for services inside a migrant detention center in Piedras Negras, Mexico.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

7
7
of 22

At a processing detention center in Piedras Negras, Mexico, a young girl clings to the yellow chain-link fence.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

8
8
of 22

At the entrance to the detention center in Piedras Negras, Mexico, a big red-and-white sign reads "Albergue Migrante, Migrant Hostel." The entire facility is roughly the size of a football field and is encircled by a yellow chain-link fence topped with barbed wire. It's also guarded by Mexican Federal Police. 

Read the full story on the borderlands here

9
9
of 22

Mexican Federal Police at the detention center in Piedras Negras, Mexico. 

Read the full story on the borderlands here

10
10
of 22

A young boy reaches his hand through the yellow chain-link fence at the detention facility in Piedras Negras, Mexico. 

Read the full story on the borderlands here

11
11
of 22

A detainee speaking to CNET reporter Dara Kerr from inside the detention facility in Piedras Negras, Mexico.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

12
12
of 22

A drainage tunnel in Laredo, Texas. The US Border Patrol has covered it with a metal gate so no one can sneak in.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

13
13
of 22

A US Border Patrol agent with a dog used to track and apprehend people crossing the border.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

14
14
of 22

US Border Patrol agents apprehend Mexican immigrants in Laredo, Texas.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

15
15
of 22

After a chase through the brush, US Border Patrol agents treat an injured detainee in Laredo, Texas.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

16
16
of 22

US Border Patrol agents in Laredo, Texas, interview people detained while attempting to cross into the US from Mexico.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

17
17
of 22

US Border Patrol agents use information from the cameras feeding into the control center to intercept people crossing the border in Laredo, Texas.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

18
18
of 22

The life of a migrant seeking safety involves a lot of waiting for paperwork and processing.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

19
19
of 22

In a dusty yard at the facility in Piedras Negras, Mexico, people stand around for hours waiting to be called.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

20
20
of 22

At the facility in Piedras Negras, Mexico, hundreds wait for their chance to cross the bridge to Eagle Pass, Texas. It's a decidedly low-tech affair, with people standing around for hours waiting to be called. The migrants say about 15 people per day are let out.

Read the full story on the borderlands here

21
21
of 22

A girl in the detention facility in Piedras Negras, Mexico. 

"Crossing the river? No. I came here with the wish to do it right. To cross the bridge calmly and to respect the laws," her mother said. "I just hope that Donald Trump helps us."

Read the full story on the borderlands here

22
22
of 22
