Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images

Let he who is without sending a public tweet instead of a direct message cast the first stone.

The latest to fall foul of this common twittering failing is Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

On Thursday, he was watching footage of the Houston Rockets' James Harden posted by the NBA and tweeted these thoughts: "It's an embarrassment. I think the league is so happy with all the scoring that it doesn't want to enforce stuff like that."

The "stuff like that" he was referring to was the constant traveling violations committed by certain NBA stars that aren't called.

Harden is a stellar culprit. (Disclosure: Warriors fan.)

Kerr deleted his tweet within seconds. It was still seconds too late as people like James Margariti grabbed a screenshot as a memento.

Why Steve delete this 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/4oAMgr7KaV — James Margariti! (@JamesMargariti) February 2, 2018

Many is the famous person, though, who would have claimed that their Twitter account had been momentarily hacked.

Kerr, though, is famously charming and disarming (Disclosure: Warriors fan). So asked about it by journalists on Friday (video below), he didn't blame a hack. He blamed iPhone X.

"I thought it was a direct message," he said. "My new iPhone is killing me. I got the X."

He gave an example. He explained that one evening this week, he was at dinner with his wife and daughter. They were chatting about what wine and appetizers to order. His iPhone X was on the table.

"I looked down at my phone and I have this entire text that's ready to send to a random friend that is the exact conversation we just had," he said. "I had no idea what I did. Obviously, I pushed a button that recorded our conversation and then printed it to become text and if I had hit 'send' I would have sent my friend the most random, bizarre....that was my first day with the phone."

The second day was, indeed, Thursday. He said a friend had DMed him the Harden clip.

"I responded to him and I hit send and I was, like, oh, no... ," he said.

Kerr admitted that he no idea how to delete a tweet, so he enlisted the help of Warriors' player development coach Chris DeMarco. DeMarco deleted it "after maybe 30 seconds.."

Kerr said he wondered whether he'd get away with it. "Hell, no," DeMarco replied. "Oops!" Kerr added. "Fortunately it wasn't anything too damning."

The NBA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

I'm not sure that the iPhone X has some special quirks that make you mistakenly send a tweet instead of a DM.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Kerr's X-associated travails.

Most new phones take some getting used to. It's charming, though, that a man of refined brains such as Kerr can struggle with it. It gives the rest of us hope.

Steve Kerr explains his accidental Tweet on the James Harden move, blames his new iPhone X, thought it was a DM pic.twitter.com/I79HDn3qVO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 2, 2018

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.