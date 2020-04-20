Walmart to sell Vudu to Fandango

SOPA Images/Getty

Movie ticketing company Fandango confirmed on Monday that it has signed an agreement with Walmart to acquire TV and movie streaming service Vudu. In an email to CNET, a Fandango spokesperson said the companies expect the deal to close in the next few months.

Vudu customers won't experience any disruption to their Vudu libraries, a Walmart spokesperson told CNET. Customers' Walmart login and Walmart wallet will still work for Vudu purchases, too. Vudu will also continue to power Walmart's digital movie and TV store on Walmart.com, the spokesperson said.

The news was reported earlier by TechCrunch.

Speculation of Vudu's sale started last October, with Walmart reportedly citing that it felt Vudu wasn't core to its business.

"We're proud of how we've grown Vudu into one of the leading video-on-demand platforms in the industry," Walmart said in a statement. "We're pleased to be joining forces with Fandango, whose core business can maximize the unique strengths of Vudu into the future. We look forward to working with their team to bring even more value to Vudu customers."