Walmart offers a peek at its Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday has barely started, but Walmart wants you to stay tuned for deals on Monday, too. The world's largest retailer has released a teaser list of sale items coming for Cyber Monday, and it includes some products that aren't currently discounted in its current massive Black Friday sale that's ongoing now.

Among the items Walmart is highlighting: $200 off two different gaming laptops, a Samsung 58-inch 4K TV and a handheld Dyson vacuum. Also, two new Nintendo discounts: a different Switch bundle from the Mario Kart one that's everywhere this weekend and $21 off the 2DS XL.

Here are some key discounts, pulled directly from the Walmart press release. (Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.)

In our experience, many -- but not all -- of the Black Friday weekend sale items will continue to be available through "Cyber Monday," stock permitting. But unless those handful of items particularly intrigue you, you're probably better off taking advantage of the deals you can get right now.

Walmart's Cyber Monday pricing will start at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 26.

Now playing: Watch this: Best deals to score big on Black Friday

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category



Black Friday 2018 deals for specific devices

Black Friday 2018 deals by store