Walmart offers a peek at its Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday has barely started, but Walmart wants you to stay tuned for deals on Monday, too. The world's largest retailer has released a teaser list of sale items coming for Cyber Monday, and it includes some products that aren't currently discounted in its current massive Black Friday sale that's ongoing now.
Among the items Walmart is highlighting: $200 off two different gaming laptops, a Samsung 58-inch 4K TV and a handheld Dyson vacuum. Also, two new Nintendo discounts: a different Switch bundle from the Mario Kart one that's everywhere this weekend and $21 off the 2DS XL.
Here are some key discounts, pulled directly from the Walmart press release. (Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.)
- MSI Performance Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch with NVIDIA-GeForce for $799 ($200 savings)
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus for $600 and the Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 for $500 ($99 savings each)
- SAMSUNG 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $448 ($202 savings)
- Polaroid 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV for $180 ($220 savings)
- Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools for $100 ($70 savings)
- OVERPOWERED Gaming Laptop 15-inch for $799 ($200 savings)
- Nintendo Switch Console with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $299 ($25 savings)
- Nintendo 2DS XL for $129 ($21 savings)
In our experience, many -- but not all -- of the Black Friday weekend sale items will continue to be available through "Cyber Monday," stock permitting. But unless those handful of items particularly intrigue you, you're probably better off taking advantage of the deals you can get right now.
Walmart's Cyber Monday pricing will start at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 26.
