Best Black Friday 2018 PS4, Switch, Xbox One console deals

Whether you're shopping for the holidays or just want a hot deal on a new console, Black Friday is when you'll find the best standalone and bundle deals for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles.

And since you're going to need even more games than the pack-in for that fresh new console, check out our guides to the best games currently available on the PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Bear in mind:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 8 .



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website where one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

Best PlayStation 4 deals

Save $101 PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man Bundle Walmart The PlayStation 4 (the deal in the upper left corner of the ad) is a great all-round console and Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year. But it's worth noting, however, this isn't the PS4 Pro. $199.00 at Walmart Spider-Man Review

Save $100 PS4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200 Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. $200.00 at Target Playstation 4 review

Best Xbox One deals

Save $100 Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 Sarah Tew/CNET Doorbuster (limited quantities): If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle and includes a $20 Target gift card to boot. $200.00 at Target Xbox One S review

Xbox for $200 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, $200 Like the PlayStation 4 deal above, this isn't the more expensive Xbox One X, but it's still a great price, especially if you have kids obsessed with Minecraft. $200.00 at Walmart Xbox One S review

Save $100 Xbox One X 1TB Walmart If you want the more powerful Xbox One X 1TB by itself, you can get it for $100 off from Walmart (the deal in the center-left of the ad). $399.00 at Walmart Xbox One X review

Save $70 Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For that 4K gaming experience, there's no more powerful console than the Xbox One X. With this deal (in the lower left of the ad), you'll get an extra controller and Battlefield V. $430.00 at Best Buy Xbox One X review

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Save $60 Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 The Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. But Target will have a bundle that includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free. $299.00 at Nintendo Switch review

Great bundle! Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe bundle Play on your big-screen TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch and with Super Mario Kart Deluxe as part of the package, you can hit the racetracks immediately. $299.00 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch review

