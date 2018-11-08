The best Black Friday 2018 deal on Apple AirPods

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple AirPods are a lot like Apple EarPods -- just without the wires. But you pay for that cord-free freedom: AirPods list for $159, and discounts are rare (and usually small).

But Black Friday is coming, and that means deals on everything, right? As of now, this is the best price I've located -- and it's happening well before Black Friday (namely, Nov. 10).

Now playing: Watch this: A few things you might not know about Apple AirPods

Product: Apple AirPods

Best price: $129 (save $30)

Store: Sam's Club

Availability: Nov. 10, 7 a.m.

Source: Sam's Club Black Friday ad, Page 4

We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the AirPods. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)

Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox

Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!