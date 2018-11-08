Apple AirPods are a lot like Apple EarPods -- just without the wires. But you pay for that cord-free freedom: AirPods list for $159, and discounts are rare (and usually small).
But Black Friday is coming, and that means deals on everything, right? As of now, this is the best price I've located -- and it's happening well before Black Friday (namely, Nov. 10).
Product: Apple AirPods
Best price: $129 (save $30)
Store: Sam's ClubSee it at Sam's Club
Availability: Nov. 10, 7 a.m.
Source: Sam's Club Black Friday ad, Page 4
We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the AirPods. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)
Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox
Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018
Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
Discuss: The best Black Friday 2018 deal on Apple AirPods
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.