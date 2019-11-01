Walmart early Black Friday sale: Rare discounts on Mario and Zelda Switch games

Nintendo

If you've ever wondered if Princess Peach celebrates the same holidays we do, then you probably spent too much time playing Mario games. Nonetheless, the answer appears to be a resounding "yes," because as we barrel towards the national celebration of Black Friday, you can get Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch for just $43.94 at Walmart. (The price drops when you add it to your cart.) If that's not Peach's way of saying "happy holidays," I don't know what is, because that's $16 less than its usual list price of $60.

You probably already know that Super Mario Maker 2 is an awesome game and the Switch is just about the hottest console of 2019. CNET's Scott Stein reviewed Mario Maker 2 and loved it, suggesting that "Nintendo should make Maker a whole line of games. Zelda Maker. Metroid Maker. Mario Kart Maker."

But that's not all -- we've got more preholiday gamesing goodness for you today, including one that puts Link back in action. Right now, you can snag The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch for $43.94 at Walmart when you add it to your cart. Like Super Mario Maker 2, this is also $16 below list. And if you want to know why you should play Breath of the Wild, be sure to check out the veritable love letter that CNET's Mark Serrels wrote to this captivating game.

I should point out that while both of these games are selling near their full list price in most places, Amazon is currently matching Walmart's pricing. You can get Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch for $43.94 at Amazon, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch sells or $43.94 at Amazon as well.

