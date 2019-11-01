CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Walmart early Black Friday sale: Rare discounts on Mario and Zelda Switch games

If you buy both games, you can save $32 on these hot Switch titles.

pasted-image-at-2017-12-07-06-59-pm

You can get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $44.

 Nintendo

If you've ever wondered if Princess Peach celebrates the same holidays we do, then you probably spent too much time playing Mario games. Nonetheless, the answer appears to be a resounding "yes," because as we barrel towards the national celebration of Black Friday, you can get Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch for just $43.94 at Walmart. (The price drops when you add it to your cart.) If that's not Peach's way of saying "happy holidays," I don't know what is, because that's $16 less than its usual list price of $60.

See it at Walmart

You probably already know that Super Mario Maker 2 is an awesome game and the Switch is just about the hottest console of 2019. CNET's Scott Stein reviewed Mario Maker 2 and loved it, suggesting that "Nintendo should make Maker a whole line of games. Zelda Maker. Metroid Maker. Mario Kart Maker."

But that's not all -- we've got more preholiday gamesing goodness for you today, including one that puts Link back in action. Right now, you can snag The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch for $43.94 at Walmart when you add it to your cart. Like Super Mario Maker 2, this is also $16 below list. And if you want to know why you should play Breath of the Wild, be sure to check out the veritable love letter that CNET's Mark Serrels wrote to this captivating game.

See it at Walmart

I should point out that while both of these games are selling near their full list price in most places, Amazon is currently matching Walmart's pricing. You can get Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch for $43.94 at Amazon, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch sells or $43.94 at Amazon as well.

Now playing: Watch this: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild goes epic on Nintendo...
2:14

Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.

Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.