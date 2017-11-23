Walmart Cyber Monday deals will give you Black Friday deja vu

Like other retailers, Walmart wants you to know that it's got plenty of good deals lined up for you on Cyber Monday -- Monday, Nov. 27, the day you return to work after Thanksgiving break.
And like other retailers' sales, the vast majority of those so-called Cyber Monday deals are really just the Black Friday deals with a new name, as they bleed in from Sunday night to Monday morning.
Below is the full list of Cyber Monday electronics, toys, games and appliance bargains that Walmart is sharing. We've highlighted the ones you can get right now in italics.
Note that some of the products are already out of stock online; it's unclear if Walmart will be getting in additional stock by Monday.
Electronics
- Samsung 58" 4K Smart LED HDTV for $598 ($200 savings)
- RCA 55" 4K Roku Smart HDR LED TV for $379 ($420 savings)
- Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 for $299 ($200 savings)
- Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6" Laptop with Windows 10 for $199 ($70 savings)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-cancelling Headphones for $179 ($100 savings)
- RCA Cambrio 10.1" 2-in-1 32GB Tablet with Windows 10 (includes keyboard) for $99.98 ($8 savings)
- Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 savings) -- customers also receive up to $25 off a Walmart order when they link their Walmart account to Google Express
Toys and Games
- Barbie Hello Dreamhouse for $199 ($100 savings)
- Self-Balancing Electric Scooter Hoverboard for $145 ($20 savings)
- littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $80 ($20 savings)
- Sky Rider Night Hawk Hexacopter Drone with Wi-Fi Camera for $45 ($9 savings)
- Pie Face Showdown Game for $9.88 ($7 savings)
Games and Entertainment
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console in Black for $349 ($50 savings)
- PS4 1TB Slim Gaming System for $199 ($100 savings)
- Xbox One S for $189 ($90 savings)
Home
- KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer in Black for $199 ($160 savings)
- Dyson DC59 Slim Cord-free Vacuum for $189 ($60 savings)
- Instant Pot Lux 5 Qt Pressure Cooker for $49 ($21 savings)
