Walmart Black Friday sale begins Thanksgiving Day, early deals start now

Add Walmart to the Black Friday fray.

The nation's largest retailer has unveiled its plans for the annual holiday shopping dealfest, which is now just two weeks away.

The three most important things to know:

Here's the relevant portion of Walmart's press release, in full:

Black Friday Deals Start Nov. 23

To make it easy for customers to leave Walmart with all of the Black Friday deals they're after, the retailer will have something for everyone – from $1.96 movies to a $998 Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV. This year, Walmart is stocked with hundreds of deals and more availability of each of those event items than ever before. With nearly 10 million toys, more than 25 million DVDs and Blu-ray videos and enough kids' pajamas that, if stretched from end to end, would reach from Seattle to Miami, shoppers can be confident they'll get that great Black Friday deal they want at Walmart.

Customers can see all of Walmart's Black Friday deals starting today by viewing the retailer's event circular on Walmart.com or the Walmart app. Highlights include**:

· The Season's Hottest Toys and Games including an exclusive Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg for $49.88 (special buy), Frozen Sleigh 12-Volt Ride-On for $198 ($100 savings), Tickle Me Elmo for $15 ($9.84 savings), Hover-1 Freedom Hoverboard for $148 (special buy) and popular board games like CLUE and Connect 4 for $4.88 and Pie Face!, Monopoly and Simon for $9.88

· Smart Televisions like an LG 49-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328 (special buy), an Element 39-inch Class Smart TV for $125 (special buy) and a Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $998 ($300 savings)

· Streaming and Speaker Devices ranging from a VIZIO 32-inch 5.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $139 (special buy) to a Google Chromecast for $20 ($15 savings) with a $5 Vudu credit

· Hot Video Game Consoles including the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Controllers for $299, PlayStation 4 1TB Console for $199 ($100 savings), Xbox One X Console for $499 and Xbox One S 500GB Console for $189 (special buy)

· Smart Home Gadgets like the Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 savings) with a $25 shopping offer***, a Night Owl 4-Camera HD Security System Kit for $150 (special buy) and a Netgear Orbi AC2200 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System for $199 ($80 savings)

· Laptops and Tablets such as the HP Stream Laptop for $179 ($40 savings), Samsung Chromebook 3 for $119 ($70 savings) and iPad 5th Gen 32GB for $249 ($80 savings)

· Top titles for film fanatics and gamers, totaling more than 700 DVDs and Blu-ray movies starting at $1.96 and more than 100 video games starting at $9

· Wireless deals including Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Flip 3 for $55 (special buy), Fitbit Alta HR Small Bundle or Fitbit Charge 2 Large Bundle for $99 (both a $50 savings) and Tzumi Pop Solo Karaoke Microphone and Bluetooth Speaker for $7 ($7.96 savings)

· Drones and Virtual Reality like the Yuneec Breeze Drone for $199 ($100 savings), an exclusive Promark Shadow Drone with GPS for $99 ($80 savings), ONN Mobile VR Headset for $5 ($4.88 savings) and Merge Cube for $9 ($5.97 savings)

· Smartphones such as the iPhone 6 32 GB on Straight Talk Wireless**** for $129 ($70 savings), the iPhone SE 32GB on Walmart Family Mobile for $99 ($30 savings) and the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro on Straight Talk Wireless**** for $49 ($100 savings)

· Sleepwear for the Family including boys' and girls' licensed character sleepwear starting at $4.75 (special buy), plush sleep pants for women at $4.50 (special buy), men's graphic fleece sleep pants for $6 (special buy) and cozy slippers for the family starting at $4.75

· Home Stylings offers include $9.88 kitchen appliances like a Farberware Griddle and Crock-Pot 5-Quart Slow Cooker, as well as Walmart's exclusive 30-Piece Cookware Set for $94 from The Pioneer Woman (special buy). Additional home items include Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set for $24 (special buy), Character 5-Piece Twin Bed-in-Bag for $25 (special buy) and Dyson DC59 Stick Vacuum for $189 (special buy)

· Beyond the Basics such as a Protégé 5-Piece Luggage Set for $48 (special buy), Ozark Trail 4-Person Instant Tent for $38 (special buy), Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker for $99 (special buy), Stanley 2-Drawer Tool Chest with 100-Piece Black Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $49 (special buy) and Projection Light Show for $8.87 (special buy)

· Select online-only deals include a Straight Talk Samsung GS6 for $149.99 ($150 savings), a Samsung 65-inch Class 4K HDTV for $847.99 ($450 savings) and a SoundTouch 30 WIFI speaker for $449 ($50 savings)

