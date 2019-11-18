An Instant Pot deal and more Walmart Black Friday kitchen savings coming soon

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Holiday season has officially arrived, and with that comes the inevitable downpour of sales. First up: Black Friday. This year, many retailers like Walmart are releasing their sale prices early, allowing you to easily plan your purchases ahead of time. Right now on Walmart's website, you can browse all the items that will be on sale during Black Friday, and even add them to your wishlist for speedy buying when they become available for online purchase on Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. Although the prices listed currently don't reflect the Black Friday sales price, that will change automatically change on Nov. 27.

From Instant Pots to robot vacuums, check out our favorite kitchen and home items that will boast discounted rates, and for the full list of Black Friday deals visit Walmart.com.

Walmart This single-serving Keurig coffee maker (normally $59) is the ideal gift for the caffeine lovers in your life. Not only is this Keurig's slimmest coffee maker, but it's also available in five different colors, ensuring there's enough space for it to easily fit in and match any kitchen.

Walmart We can't pass up a good Instant Pot deal (down from ($99.95!), and this 7-in-1 multi-use model is the best kitchen appliance for cooking any warm dish this winter: Soups, stews, chilis and more can be made at the push of a button.

Walmart Made from nonstick aluminium, this 20-piece set -- usually priced at $300 -- comes in red or black and is dishwasher safe. The set includes includes a 5-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a 2-quart sauce pan with a lid, a 5-quart jumbo cooker with a lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a cookie sheet, a pizza pan, a ladle and a slotted spatula, to name a few.

Walmart Air fryers (a smaller version of a convection oven) are all the rage right now, and if you've been itching to get your hands on your own to make healthy baked French fries, you'll want to capitalize on this deal. At nearly half the original price ($49 down from $99), this digital air fryer is super easy to use with four built-in smart programs, allowing you to roast, fry, bake and reheat your favorite dishes.