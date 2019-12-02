CNET también está disponible en español.

A $49 Instant Pot steal and more great Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen finds (updated)

The latest kitchenware steals.

fl-instant-pot-smart-wifi0
Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Holiday season has officially arrived, and with that comes the inevitable downpour of sales. And right now, Cyber Monday is in full swing. Although Walmart has been releasing its sale prices since the beginning of Black Friday, there are a handful of new additions for Cyber Monday that are worth checking out and quickly snatching up before everything is sold out. 

Right now on Walmart's website, you can browse all the items that are on sale. From Instant Pots to robot vacuums, check out our favorite kitchen and home items with discounted prices, and for the full list of Cyber Monday deals visit Walmart.com.

Read more: The best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances and cookware

Blue Diamond ceramic nonstick ultimate value cookware set: $50
Walmart

These nonstick dishwasher-safe pans, which come in a bright red or blue, arrive with a mini egg pan, two fry pans, a sauce pan, a soup pot, silicone tongs and a slotted spatula. 

$50 at Walmart

Instant Pot bundle with accessories: $56-$77
Walmart

If you just want an Instant Pot, scroll down to see one of the best deals around, but if you'd like more for your money, check out Walmart's Instant Pot bundle offers for Black Friday. Choose one of three Instant Pot models and then select the accessory of your choice, like a silicone egg rack, silicone steamer insert or silicone egg bite mold -- for an additional $2-$5 depending on the item selected (the accessories normally retail for $11 and up apiece).

See at Walmart

KitchenAid Aritsan series 5-quart stand mixer: $219
Walmart

In the market for a stand mixer? Save $211 on this tilt-head stand mixer available in four colors, including this fetching twilight blue.

$219 at Walmart

Ninja performance blender: $50
Walmart

Save $35 on this Ninja blender, brimming with 1,000 watts of power. Let the powerful blades crush, blend and puree all your ice and ingredient needs for large quantities of margaritas, daiquiris, milkshakes and smoothies. 

$50 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece gadget set: $20
Walmart

This Pioneer Woman 20-piece gadget set is marked down to $20 from $39, brimming with all of Ree's essential kitchen tools and decorated in bright colors and florals. The set includes a peeler, a julienne peeler, a grater, a whisk, tongs, a spatula, a spoon, a basting brush, a wood turner, four measuring spoons, four measuring cups, a large measuring cup, a spoon rest and a cutting board.  

$20 at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-Cup Pod coffee maker: $40
Walmart

This single-serving Keurig coffee maker (normally $59) is the ideal gift for the caffeine lovers in your life. Not only is this Keurig's slimmest coffee maker, but it's also available in five different colors, so it can easily fit in and match any kitchen. 

$40 at Walmart

Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 multiuse programmable pressure cooker: $49
Walmart

We can't pass up a good Instant Pot deal (down from $100!), and this seven-in-one multiuse model is the best kitchen appliance for cooking any warm dish this winter: Soups, stews, chilis and more can be made at the push of a button. 

$49 at Walmart

Instant Vortex 6-quart 4-in-1 air fryer: $49
Walmart

Air fryers (a smaller version of a convection oven) are all the rage right now, and if you've been itching to get your hands on your own to make healthy baked French fries, you'll want to capitalize on this deal. At nearly half the original price ($49 down from $99), this digital air fryer is supereasy to use with four built-in smart programs, allowing you to roast, fry, bake and reheat your favorite dishes.  

$49 at Walmart

Shark Ion robot vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi: $229
Walmart

Clean up wrapping paper bits and Christmas tree needles more easily this holiday season with a robot vacuum from Shark. Controlled using an app on your phone, the vacuum (originally $349) quietly and seamlessly maneuvers across your floor, which means you'll never have to think about vacuuming the house again. 

$229 at Walmart
This story was written by Grace Gonzalez for Chowhound.

