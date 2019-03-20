Vivint update monitors car and home security from one app

Vivint

Security company Vivint today updated its Smart Home app so you can monitor your car and your home security in one place. The new service, called Vivint Car Guard, is designed for folks who park a car in their driveway or on the street and want to monitor its status more closely.

Car Guard consists of a small piece of hardware you attach to your car's diagnostics port, or OBD-II port -- it looks like the Automatic Labs driving assistant, but Vivint's version is black. The dongle is supposed to track your car's location, security status and diagnostic information like maintenance needs and fast accelerations or quick stops.

If the Car Guard device senses a security breach, your Vivint outdoor lights and cameras will turn on and record to deter theft. Car Guard is also supposed to auto-arm your security system, turn off lights, close the garage door and more when you leave home. You can monitor both your Car Guard info and your home security devices in the same Vivint Smart Home app.

Vivint, like ADT, AT&T Digital life and Comcast Xfinity Home, is a professional home security firm that installs sensors, cameras and other devices in your home to keep an eye on things.

You can track the status of your home whenever you want via the app, but Vivint, like its competitors, comes with professional monitoring and a required monthly fee. Professional monitoring takes the burden off of you to self-monitor your home. Instead, Vivint will reach out to you -- and law enforcement, if needed -- if a security issue takes place.

Car Guard pricing starts at $199 and costs an additional $10 per month for the service. Use it along with other Vivint subscriptions or as a standalone service.