ViewSonic's new 8K monitor brings working from home to a new level at CES 2021

The company also showed off new 4K gaming monitors, and an inexpensive monitor with a built-in webcam for easier video conferencing.

ViewSonic's upcoming 8K monitor is designed for photographers.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

At CES 2021, electronics display company ViewSonic unveiled several new monitors for work-from-home setups, gaming and home entertainment

Its most premium offering is its first 8K ColorPro monitor, the VP3286-8K, designed for photographers who need a high-quality workstation. The 32-inch monitor with native 8K resolution includes Adobe RGB 99% for a wide color gamut coverage, and a color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments. It will come with a small puck that acts as a calibration device, and a module that will act as a backlight for photo editing. It will also include a Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub. The new ColorPro monitor is slated for summer 2021, with an estimated price tag of $5,000. 

For those who want a solid home office monitor for working and video chatting but don't need all those bells and whistles, ViewSonic's new VG2440V monitor may be of interest: Arriving this month for $220, the 24-inch video conferencing monitor includes a built-in webcam and native 1080p resolution. The HD webcam is adjustable and includes a shutter for privacy, and an omni-directional microphone and dual 2W speaker stereos. Connectivity includes VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB A/B and Audio-Out. 

In terms of gaming, ViewSonic also unveiled the XG320U, its biggest Elite gaming monitor so far with a 32-inch screen and native 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It includes support for HDMI 2.1, which few monitors offer, along with DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out. Pricing information is not yet available, but the monitor is expected to hit shelves in summer 2021. 

Another new entry in ViewSonic's 32-inch 4K gaming monitor lineup is the XG321UG, which is also notable due to its Mini-LED backlights with 1,152 zones for high luminance and deep darks. It also includes a 144Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC Ultimate with Nvidia Reflex. It also supports VESA DisplayHDR 10000 and Adobe 99% color coverage, and HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out. Again, pricing information is not yet available, but the monitor is scheduled for a summer 2021 release. 

