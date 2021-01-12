ViewSonic's new 8K monitor brings working from home to a new level at CES 2021

ViewSonic

CES

At CES 2021, electronics display company ViewSonic unveiled several new monitors for work-from-home setups, gaming and home entertainment.

Its most premium offering is its first 8K ColorPro monitor, the VP3286-8K, designed for photographers who need a high-quality workstation. The 32-inch monitor with native 8K resolution includes Adobe RGB 99% for a wide color gamut coverage, and a color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments. It will come with a small puck that acts as a calibration device, and a module that will act as a backlight for photo editing. It will also include a Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub. The new ColorPro monitor is slated for summer 2021, with an estimated price tag of $5,000.

For those who want a solid home office monitor for working and video chatting but don't need all those bells and whistles, ViewSonic's new VG2440V monitor may be of interest: Arriving this month for $220, the 24-inch video conferencing monitor includes a built-in webcam and native 1080p resolution. The HD webcam is adjustable and includes a shutter for privacy, and an omni-directional microphone and dual 2W speaker stereos. Connectivity includes VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB A/B and Audio-Out.

In terms of gaming, ViewSonic also unveiled the XG320U, its biggest Elite gaming monitor so far with a 32-inch screen and native 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It includes support for HDMI 2.1, which few monitors offer, along with DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out. Pricing information is not yet available, but the monitor is expected to hit shelves in summer 2021.

Another new entry in ViewSonic's 32-inch 4K gaming monitor lineup is the XG321UG, which is also notable due to its Mini-LED backlights with 1,152 zones for high luminance and deep darks. It also includes a 144Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC Ultimate with Nvidia Reflex. It also supports VESA DisplayHDR 10000 and Adobe 99% color coverage, and HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out. Again, pricing information is not yet available, but the monitor is scheduled for a summer 2021 release.

