Veteran or active military? Save $40 on your Amazon Prime membership

If you're a veteran or an active duty military member in any branch of the Armed Forces, thank you for your service. But also, you should always be on the lookout for discounts aimed at service members. Here's an especially valuable one: You can get a year of Amazon Prime for just $79. You need to jump on this quick, because the deal is only available from Nov. 6 to 11. But man, is it worth it. A standard year of Prime usually costs $119.

To qualify for the discounted Prime membership, you need to verify that you're a US veteran, on Active Duty, or in the Reserve or National Guard. You can't combine this with another Prime discount, and if you're already a Prime member, this extends your membership by a year from the date it would have ordinarily expired.

If, like me, you've been separated or retired for a while, you might need to dig through your filing cabinet to find your official discharge date. I found my DD Form 256 where I least expected to find it, with my high school transcripts.

Is an Amazon Prime membership worth it? At the full price of $119, I sometimes have my doubts. But at $79? It's a no brainer -- from a number of shipping perks to music and video streaming to unlimited cloud storage for photos, there are actually more than 20 reasons to sign up. For a reminder of everything you get, check out Cheapskate Rick Broida's complete list of everything you get with an Amazon Prime membership.

