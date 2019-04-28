Surprising things you can buy online with your military discount

If you thought military discounts were just for tactical gear, think again. Fathead, for instance, offers a 10% military discount on online purchases of its removable, reusable wall decals. So, go ahead and redecorate with Andre the Giant.
All discounts noted in this gallery are for online purchases (though some may apply to in-store and phone purchases as well). Sellers have different ways of confirming military service, so be sure to confirm restrictions, eligibility and registration requirements with each merchant.
Sold via the NBA Store, Beats' Studio3 wireless headphones offer three hours of play time from just a 10-minute charge, not to mention a design shout-out to the Golden State Warriors. Per ID.me, the NBA Store offers a 15% military discount.
The Da-Lite 85416 Model C Screen, available from Crutchfield, is a 92-inch, pull-down, made-in-the-US vinyl screen that's ready to make your next movie night extra awesome. Crutchfield offers a military discount on certain products and brands.
This officially licensed, Harry Potter-themed stainless steel tumbler by Tervis is double-walled, copper-lined and good to go, whether you like your butterbeer hot or cold. Tervis offers a 15% military discount.
SiriusXM offers as many as 150-plus commercial-free satellite- and streaming-radio channels, including the '90s-entrenched, Nirvana-loving Lithium. Members of the military are eligible for a 25% discount on subscriptions -- for the duration of the subscriptions.
Lenovo say its 4K, 15.6-inch-screen ThinkPad T590 will stand up to everything from spills to dust storms. The tech company offers a 25% military discount on its Think-series products, and a 20% discount on its Lenovo-branded items.
The backstory on Callaway's Epic Flash driver is that it was was designed with the help of a super-computer. But all you really need to know is that it's supposed to deliver epic distances. Callaway offers a 15% military discount.
Sprint offers a discounted Unlimited Military Plan for military members and veterans. Additionally, the wireless company donates $10 to the Fisher House Foundation, serving military and veterans' families, for every new line activated by active-duty personnel, reserve members and vets.
This OtterBox Defender Series will protect your Galaxy S10 from life and other disasters. When purchased through AT&T, you can get a 25% military discount in a limited-time deal on accessories. AT&T also regularly offers an array of military discounts on its phone, TV and internet services.
There's no excuse for getting lost when you're wearing the Garmin Epix Topo U.S. 100K Watch, sold by the outdoor retailer Jans, The wearable features topographic U.S. maps and satellite imagery. Jans offers a 15% military discount.
Dooney & Bourke's luxury leather Alto handbag line goes to the dogs -- or cats -- with this red-twill-cotton-lined pet carrier with a roll-up mesh window. Dooney & Bourke offers a 15% military discount.
Hylete, the premium performance-apparel company, calls the Icon 6-in-1 a "backpack, extended backpack, small [duffel], large [duffel], removable daypack or a messenger bag." The company offers a 20% military discount.
Know a New York Yankees fan who has everything? Know a New York Yankees fan who has a baseball adorned with more than 1,000 Swarovski crystals? We didn't think so. MLBshop.com offers a 15% discount to the military.