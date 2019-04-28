Surprising things you can buy online with your military discount

CNET también está disponible en español.

Eighth wonder of the world

If you thought military discounts were just for tactical gear, think again. Fathead, for instance, offers a 10% military discount on online purchases of its removable, reusable wall decals. So, go ahead and redecorate with Andre the Giant.  

All discounts noted in this gallery are for online purchases (though some may apply to in-store and phone purchases as well). Sellers have different ways of confirming military service, so be sure to confirm restrictions, eligibility and registration requirements with each merchant.  

Get Andre on Fathead

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Fathead
1
of 38

This MCU canon show

The just-renewed Marvel's Runaways is among the original series made for Hulu. The subscription streaming service offers a military discount program through the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

Get it on Hulu
Published:Caption:Photo:Greg Lewis/Hulu
2
of 38

This 'excellent' new smartphone

Via its Website, Samsung offers a military discount of up to 30% on an array of gadgets, appliances and devices, including the Galaxy S10, which we recently declared was "absolutely a terrific phone."

Get it on Samsung
Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Hiner/CNET
3
of 38

Slamdunk headphones

Sold via the NBA Store, Beats' Studio3 wireless headphones offer three hours of play time from just a 10-minute charge, not to mention a design shout-out to the Golden State Warriors. Per ID.me, the NBA Store offers a 15% military discount.

Find them at the NBA Store
Published:Caption:Photo:Beats/NBA Store
4
of 38

This giant screen

The Da-Lite 85416 Model C Screen, available from Crutchfield, is a 92-inch, pull-down, made-in-the-US vinyl screen that's ready to make your next movie night extra awesome. Crutchfield offers a military discount on certain products and brands.

Buy it on Crutchfield
Published:Caption:Photo:Da-Lite/Crutchfield
5
of 38

Magical tumbler

This officially licensed, Harry Potter-themed stainless steel tumbler by Tervis is double-walled, copper-lined and good to go, whether you like your butterbeer hot or cold. Tervis offers a 15% military discount.

Get it on Tervis
Published:Caption:Photo:Tervis
6
of 38

Guitar riffs are coming

This custom, $35,000 Game of Thrones-style Fender Stratocaster, featuring faux dragon scales (in honor of the House Targaryen), is currently available on pre-order at Musician's Friend.

The company offers a 10% military discount on certain purchases.

Get it on Musician's Friend
Published:Caption:Photo:Fender/Musician's Friend
7
of 38

Retro cool

Forget the old table-top hockey game in your grandmother's attic; you can have your own new one with this Franklin set sold by Modell's Sporting Goods. Modell's offers a 10% military discount.  

Get it on Modell's
Published:Caption:Photo:Franklin/Modell's
8
of 38

A chance to espresso yourself

Let Lowe's caffeinate you in style with the Krups Barista One-Touch Stainless Steel Automatic Programmable Espresso Machine. The retail giant offers a 10% military discount.

Get it at Lowe's
Published:Caption:Photo:Krups/Lowe's
9
of 38

Grunge memories

SiriusXM offers as many as 150-plus commercial-free satellite- and streaming-radio channels, including the '90s-entrenched, Nirvana-loving Lithium. Members of the military are eligible for a 25% discount on subscriptions -- for the duration of the subscriptions.  

Get Lithium (and other channels) on Sirius XM
Published:Caption:Photo:Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
10
of 38

Clean up

We called iRobot's new Roomba i7+ "magical" for good reason. This vacuum robot cleans your floors via voice command and then empties its own bin. 

According to ID.me, which works with some e-commerce companies to help verify user credentials, iRobot offers military discounts of up to 15%.

Get it on iRobot
Published:Caption:Photo:iRobot
11
of 38

Battle-tested laptop

Lenovo say its 4K, 15.6-inch-screen ThinkPad T590 will stand up to everything from spills to dust storms. The tech company offers a 25% military discount on its Think-series products, and a 20% discount on its Lenovo-branded items.

Get it on Lenovo
Published:Caption:Photo:Lenovo
12
of 38

Your next Halloween costume

This Captain Marvel costume top is one of the dress-up possibilities that awaits at Wholesale Halloween Costumes; the holiday giant offers a 10% military discount.

Get it on Wholesale Halloween Costumes
Published:Caption:Photo:Wholesale Halloween Costumes
13
of 38

Have a ball

Rhone, the premium activewear company, offers Hyperice's Hypersphere vibrating massage ball -- and, according to ID.me, a 10% military discount.

Get it on Rhone
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyperice/Rhone
14
of 38

Fore!

The backstory on Callaway's Epic Flash driver is that it was was designed with the help of a super-computer. But all you really need to know is that it's supposed to deliver epic distances. Callaway offers a 15% military discount.

Get it on Callaway
Published:Caption:Photo:Callaway
15
of 38

A special deal

Sprint offers a discounted Unlimited Military Plan for military members and veterans. Additionally, the wireless company donates $10 to the Fisher House Foundation, serving military and veterans' families, for every new line activated by active-duty personnel, reserve members and vets.

Get it on Sprint
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Candelori/Shutterstock
16
of 38

This esports jersey

Don't just cheer on the Philadelphia Fusion; dress the part. Jerseys of other Overwatch League teams are also available at Fanatics; your military discount could save you 15%.

Get it on Fanatics
Published:Caption:Photo:Fanatics
17
of 38

A tough-as-nails phone case

This OtterBox Defender Series will protect your Galaxy S10 from life and other disasters. When purchased through AT&T, you can get a 25% military discount in a limited-time deal on accessories. AT&T also regularly offers an array of military discounts on its phone, TV and internet services.

Get it on AT&T
Published:Caption:Photo:Otter Products
18
of 38

Keep track

There's no excuse for getting lost when you're wearing the Garmin Epix Topo U.S. 100K Watch, sold by the outdoor retailer Jans, The wearable features topographic U.S. maps and satellite imagery. Jans offers a 15% military discount.

Get it on Jans
Published:Caption:Photo:Garmin/Jans
19
of 38

These classic shades

Sunglass Hut, a destination for fans of Ray-Ban's Wayfarer, offers a 15% military discount on certain online purchases.

Get 'em on Sunglass Hut
Published:Caption:Photo:Ray-Ban/Sunglass Hut
20
of 38

A plan for talkin'

Verizon offers a variety of military discounts on its wireless plans and accessories.

Get all things Verizon on Verizon
Published:Caption:Photo:David Tonelson/Shutterstock
21
of 38

An awesome date, maybe

The online dating site Zoosk offers a 20% military discount for subscriptions.

Get it on Zoosk
Published:Caption:Photo:Dean Drobot/Shutterstock
22
of 38

Old-school A.I.

Reebok's Iverson Legacy basketball shoes are a "mash-up," the shoemaker says, of NBA legend Allen Iverson's Answer footwear line. Reebok.com offers a 20% military discount.

Get them on Reebok
Published:Caption:Photo:Reebok
23
of 38

Hunk o' beef

Omaha Steaks' butcher's-cut filet mignon promises a twice-trimmed filet; the company offers a 10% military discount.

Get it on Omaha Steaks
Published:Caption:Photo:Omaha Steaks
24
of 38

Bold look

Nike's NSW Hoodie is loose, lightweight and packs a visual punch. Nike.com offers a 10% military discount.

Get it on Nike
Published:Caption:Photo:Nike
25
of 38

This all-new blast from the past

Unique Vintage's vintage-style Veronique flapper dress sports sequins and loads of 1920s style. Unique Vintage offers a 10% military discount, per ID.me.

Get it on Unique Vintage
Published:Caption:Photo:Unique Vintage​
26
of 38

Totes awesome

Korchmar's made-in-the-US Outpost Olive Twill Field Bag, available via Allen Edmonds, features a padded laptop pocket and rivet-reinforced straps. Allen Edmonds offers a 15% military discount.

Get it on Allen Edmonds
Published:Caption:Photo:Korchmar/Allen Edmonds
27
of 38

This smart bow tie

Keep it classy with this made-in-the-US, polka-dotted, satin bow tie from Bonobos. The Walmart acquisition offers a 20% military discount.

Get it on Bonobos
Published:Caption:Photo:Bonobos
28
of 38

This cool rally jacket

Champion offers a 10% military discount on its athletic apparel, like this woven-cotton, retro-styled jacket.

Get it on Champion
Published:Caption:Photo:Champion
29
of 38

This Detroit masterpiece

The Runwell Automatic 45mm is an updated, automized version of Shinola's flagship, built-in-Detroit timepiece. Shinola offers a 15% military discount.

Get it on Shinola
Published:Caption:Photo:Shinola
30
of 38

This four-star pet carrier

Dooney & Bourke's luxury leather Alto handbag line goes to the dogs -- or cats -- with this red-twill-cotton-lined pet carrier with a roll-up mesh window. Dooney & Bourke offers a 15% military discount.

Get it on Dooney & Bourke
Published:Caption:Photo:Dooney & Bourke
31
of 38

This pair of swim trunks made from plastic bottles

To precise about it, each pair of these 7-inch, eco-friendly Untuckit trunks are made from 11 previously beach-strewn plastic bottles. Untuckit offers a 25% military discount.

Get 'em on Untuckit
Published:Caption:Photo:Untuckit
32
of 38

Not just another black bag

Hylete, the premium performance-apparel company, calls the Icon 6-in-1 a "backpack, extended backpack, small [duffel], large [duffel], removable daypack or a messenger bag." The company offers a 20% military discount.

Get it on Hylete
Published:Caption:Photo:Hylete
33
of 38

Luggage forever!

Each ASB plastic case in this three-piece, wheeled luggage set from Fūl is branded with the Black Panther logo. Fūl offers a 35% military discount.  

Get it on Fūl
Published:Caption:Photo:Fūl
34
of 38

Pack a tropical punch

Brighten up your day by stepping out in this cotton-and-viscose Romeo floral button-up from RVCA. The clothing company offers a 10% discount to military members, per ID.me.

Get it on RVCA
Published:Caption:Photo:RVCA
35
of 38

Stylin' sneaks

New Balance's Numeric 255 are billed as classic, gum-rubber-gripping skate sneakers. New Balance offers a 10% military discount.

Get 'em on New Balance
Published:Caption:Photo:New Balance
36
of 38

This crystal (base)ball

Know a New York Yankees fan who has everything? Know a New York Yankees fan who has a baseball adorned with more than 1,000 Swarovski crystals? We didn't think so. MLBshop.com offers a 15% discount to the military.

Get it on MLBshop.com
Published:Caption:Photo:MLBshop.com​
37
of 38

Pineapple underwear

Keep it cool, keep it tropical and keep it together in these moisture-wicking, pineapple-print boxer briefs from Tommy John. The premium underwear brand offers a 20% military discount.

Get 'em on Tommy John
Published:Caption:Photo:Tommy John
38
of 38
