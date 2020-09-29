Verizon 5G Home expands to Minneapolis and St. Paul

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon is expanding 5G Home to Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 1, the carrier announced Tuesday. The home internet service provides download speeds of up to 1Gbps when used with a new 5G internet gateway router also announced by Verizon. The launch comes at a time when more people are working and studying from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With people spending more time at home during these challenging times, the expansion of 5G Home Internet to new markets with new and improved hardware will provide customers with the flexibility and reliability to enjoy more digital experiences and increased productivity from the comfort of their home," said Frank Boulben, Verizon SVP of consumer marketing and products.

The for current Verizon customers and includes a bundle with Disney Plus for one year, YouTube TV for one month and Amazon smart home products like a Ring Stick Up Cam, Echo Dot, Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug. The bundle costs $70 a month for non-Verizon customers.

Verizon 5G Home is now available in eight cities: Sacramento, California; Los Angeles; Chicago; Houston; Indianapolis; Detroit; Minneapolis; and St. Paul. Verizon said it'll be available in two more cities by the end of this year.

Verizon's mobile 5G network, meanwhile, is now available in certain parts of 36 cities -- you can check out .

Read more: Verizon vs. AT&T vs. T-Mobile compared: How to pick the best 5G carrier for you