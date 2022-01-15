10 Valentine's gifts to impress her in 2022

When it comes to romance, gifting is a tactic as old as time. Sure, your wife, girlfriend, or partner doesn't really care if you get her a Valentine's Day present. But it's a sweet gesture that's always appreciated. Once you've decided to pick a present, it's hard to know where to turn. But have no fear, this list is bound to have a great gift for your special lady.

Whether she'd enjoy a traditional token like a box of chocolates or flower bouquet, or little luxuries like perfume or fuzzy slippers, check out these picks. If she's a practical gal, earbuds or some nice sweatpants might be more her speed. But we've also got three different options when it comes to the ultimate Valentine's Day gift: jewelry. Because you can't go wrong with gold. Opt for a sparkly pair of studs, a statement bracelet, or a sentimental locket on February 14th.

Quince Whether your love is working from home or simply likes lounging, she'll appreciate a pair of luxe cashmere sweatpants. Quince makes an affordable option under $100, and you can even get them in Valentine's Day-appropriate pink. If you want to impress her with an entire outfit, add the matching cashmere hoodie.

Sarah Chloe The Alana diamond round locket from Sarah Chloe jewelry is a sweet stunner. It's dainty and its price point is, too. There's a tiny diamond set in the gold-plated necklace (also available in silver), and there's space for two photos inside. Tip: put a photo of yourself in the locket before you gift it for a sentimental touch.

Glossier Popular skincare and makeup brand Glossier has a signature scent: You eau de parfum. The 2018 Fragrance Foundation Winner contains notes of sparkling, spicy pink pepper, woodsy ambrette seeds and fresh floral iris. It's a unique, yet crowd-pleasing scent that makes a great gift. $60 gets you the full-size (1.7 fl oz) bottle.

Jacques Torres If your lady loves the hit series Nailed It, she'll be tickled to receive sweets from Jacques Torres, one of the show's chef judges. This 25-piece milk chocolate bonbon box is decked out in "love" packaging and includes a selection of gourmet flavors. Options include Heavenly Hazelnut, Chocolate Mint Tea, and Pineapple Pastis.

Printfresh Printfresh's hot pink bagheera print is a great pick for Valentine's Day. This breathable, lightweight cotton pajama set gets softer with each wash; it's the perfect everyday luxury. These PJs also make a great "night in" ensemble. We love that Printfresh has a wide selection of sizes, from XXS to 6X.

Wolf Circus The gold Toni bracelet from Wolf Circus is on-trend, but simple enough for everyday wear. The 6.5-inch gold vermeil mariner chain bracelet is finished with a lobster clasp. It's a great piece of jewelry for the lady who doesn't like a lot of bling, but appreciates the right accessories.

Bouqs Co. Dry bouquets are on-trend, and best of all, they last. Gift your valentine this pretty pink dry arrangement full of pink loofah, gypsophila, and bleached ruscus. It's unique — just like her. The Pixie comes with approximately 30 stems, and you can add the signature Bouqs vase for an additional $10. If you're looking for something fresh, check out the Watermelon Candy bouquet.

Beats If your lady likes practical gifts, earbuds are a great way to go for Valentine's Day. She doesn't want chocolates, she wants sick beats! A sportier version of AirPods, Beats Fit Pro are a winning earbud option. Beats Fit Pro are flexible and stay put, and she'll get six hours of listening time on a charge. Read the full CNET review here.

Carrie Hoffman These gold earrings are simple enough that she'll wear them all the time, but the design will remind her of your love. (Did you know that the 'x' in 'xo' means kiss?) This pair is a Valentine's Day-themed gift, but it's subtle — genius! Carrie Hoffman's 14k X studs are available in yellow, rose, and white gold.