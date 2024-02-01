Show Your Love This Valentine's Day With These Great Discounts on Flowers

It's the start of February, which means Valentine's Day is just around the corner and the deals are already pouring in. If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for the ones you love, you really can't go wrong with flowers. And right now, many popular floral companies are offering huge discounts on a variety of beautiful bouquets. You can place your orders early to make sure your gift is delivered on time; or you can be extra romantic and have some flowers delivered every day leading up to the big day. Whatever you decide to do, these Valentine's Day flower deals and discounts will help you make it happen.

1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Get 20% off your order See at 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers is probably one of the most popular companies on this list and for good reason. The flowers are fresh, gorgeous and arrive on time in fancy vases. Right now, you can secure a bouquet or several and get 20% off your order. Just use the code VALENTINE during the checkout process to activate your savings. See at 1-800-Flowers

Bouqs Co. Bouqs Co. Save 20% on roses See at Bouqs Co. While orchids, tulips and more exotic flowers are wonderful, nothing says romance quite like roses. When it comes to roses, Bouqs Co. has got you covered with 20% off its selection with code ROSE. Make your boo swoon with a couple dozen long stem red roses or go yellow for your best gal pals. See at Bouqs Co.

FTD FTD Shop Valentine's Day gifts for less than $60 See at FTD If money is tight right now, FTD has you covered with Valentine's Day gifts for $60 and under. Impress your lover for less this year. Get creative and skip the roses in favor of a Valentine's Day succulent crate or shower them with sweetness in the form of chocolate covered strawberries or a Belgian chocolate treat sample platter. See at FTD

Proflowers Proflowers Shop same-day Valentine's Day flowers See at Proflowers Now, if you're someone who likes to live on the edge and wait until the last minute then stick to Proflowers. Proflowers offers same-day Valentine's Day flower delivery, starting from $45. You can also snag 20% off your purchase if you sign up for the newsletter. See at Proflowers

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from 1-800-Flowers, Teleflora, FTD and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.