Best Valentine's Day Deals: Savings on Gifts, Tech, Home Goods, Fashion and More

Valentine's Day is just two weeks away, and for those out there planning on getting a thoughtful gift for your special someone, you need to start planning now. But you don't have to pay top dollar to find something great. There are a variety of deals available from a multitude of retailers ahead of the big day that can make it easier to dote on your darling.

From classic holiday favorites like flower bouquets to new tech and other treats, we've gathered plenty of special ideas to help you find the perfect gift for your valentine, whether that's a partner, friends, your kids, grandparents, a pet or anyone else in your life. We've also accounted for a variety of budgets, including some affordable Valentine's Day gifts under $50. Browse through the best Valentine's Day deals happening now and start preparing for the big day.

Valentine's Day deals on gifts

Keurig K-Supreme Coffeehouse Bundle: $181 This QVC bundle includes the K-Supreme coffee maker, a frother, a coffee storage station, a My K-Cup for ground coffee, a 12-pack of Donut Shop K-Cups and a voucher for $20 off K-Cup pods from Keurig.com on a purchase of $35 or more. And if you're new to QVC, you can get $15 off of your first order with promo code WELCOME15. Details Save $104 $181 at QVC

StackSocial Get 24 handpicked long-stem roses delivered for just $50 via StackSocial. This deal scores you a voucher to use at Rose Farmer's website and saves you over $30 versus shopping there directly. If your love loves roses, this is an ideal gift. Details Two dozen roses for $50 $50 at StackSocial

Godiva If your special someone got a sweet tooth then Godiva's Belgian chocolate deals will be just the ticket -- and you can save 20% on all full priced items when you sign up for emails from Godiva. You can also get free shipping with orders of $45 or more using code FREESHIP45. Details 20% off + free shipping See at Godiva

The Bouqs Co. Treat your significant other to a bouquet of flowers from our favorite flower delivery service, The Bouqs Co., this Valentine's Day. It offers an impressive variety of floral arrangements, plants and other beautiful blooms for any special occasion, and right now you can score 20% off roses with coupon code ROSE. Details 20% off roses See at The Bouqs Co.

Valentine's Day deals on tech

Kobo e-readers If your sweetheart is a book lover, the gift of an e-reader can make it easy to read on the go and to save space around the home. Right now you can nab up to $50 off select Kobo e-readers. Details Up to $50 off See at Kobo

Roku Ultra: $79 The Roku Ultra normally goes for about a hundred bucks, but you can get this impressive 4K streamer for just $79 right now at Amazon. It's one of the best streaming devices you can get and it's ultra user-friendly. Details Save $21 $79 at Amazon

Valentine's Day deals on home and kitchen

Nectar Invest in a good night's sleep for you and your loved one with Nectar's early Presidents Day sale. It offers up to 40% off, dropping mattress prices as low as $359 and also discounting bed frames, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors and more. Details Up to 40% off See at Nectar

Brumate Toddy XL: $32 The Toddy XL comes in a variety of colors and will keep your drinks insulated so they stay warm (or cold) for hours. Right now the 32-ounce model is 20% off. Details Save $8 $32 at Brumate

Valentine's Day deals on fashion and beauty

Nike Treat your athletically-minded other half with Nike's current clearance sale. It is offering up to 40% off regular prices on shoes and gym gear as well as T-shirts, hoodies, accessories and much more. Details Up to 40% off See at Nike

And if you're looking for something special that can treat your sweetheart all year long, be sure to check out our roundup of the best food and drink subscriptions for Valentine's Day.

Edible Arrangements

When is Valentine's Day 2024?

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on Feb. 14, which means Valentine's Day 2024 will fall on a Wednesday.

When is the best time to shop for Valentine's Day?

Like Christmas, you're going to have certain retailers that have shipping constraints, so it is best to shop early. Choosing to ship a bouquet, for instance, should be done several days in advance to ensure it arrives on Valentine's Day. Additionally, depending on the retailer, there may be cutoff dates for shipping that is guaranteed to arrive by Feb. 14. Be sure to look carefully at shipping estimates as you shop or select pickup in-store where available.