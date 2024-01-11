23 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids in 2024

Valentine's Day isn't just for lovebirds. It's also a chance to surprise your kids with a small gift that'll make their day. And the good news is you don't need to splurge to make it special for them. Sweet treats and little surprises always hit the spot and will go a long way toward making the holiday special.

There are loads of great Valentine's Day gifts for kids, and we've collected some of our favorites below. If you want to get some quality time in with your kiddos, we've included fun crafts and games. Or how about some kid-friendly baking tools or a Valentine's-themed Lego set? Any of these gift ideas will score you major points with your kids on Feb 14.

While you're searching for a Valentine's Day gift for the kid in your life, don't forget to check out the best Valentine's Day gifts for other people you care about, too.

Amazon Chocolate Pen If you've got a junior chef in your home, consider buying this easy-to-use tool for decorating cakes, cookies and other treats. The Chocolate Pen is easy to use and delicious, delicious fun. Kids can choose from various colors and draw all sorts of words and designs. It also comes with 40 molds to create hearts, stars, sea creatures and more. A warming tray keeps chocolate gooey as the battery-powered pen refills itself by sucking up the sweet stuff into the cartridge. Draw, eat, repeat. $30 at Amazon

If you're sending a gift from afar, look no further. Expertly crafted by hand, these giant sugar cookies are crispy, buttery goodness topped with icing and fondant. It comes in a set of three, and you can personalize the two envelope cookies with up to nine letters. Kids will be delighted when they see their own name on the front of a massive cookie.

Get kids crafting and expressing their own creativity with this Valentine's card-making kit. It comes with everything they need to create truly one-of-a-kind cards, including postcards, gel pens, sticker sheets, googly eyes and more. It also comes with a cute paper mailbox that kids can decorate and then use to store the cards they send and receive. $25 at Amazon$25 at Nordstrom

Amazon Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee Legos are a sure bet for kids, no matter their age or interests. Although this Lovebirds set is recommended for children above the age of 8, younger kids can enjoy it too if you're there to supervise. This set contains 298 pieces and is 4.5 inches tall, so it's pretty small. But they'll be proud to put it on display once it's complete. $39 at Amazon

Norpro Norpro Silicone Heart Pancake Rings Kick-off their Valentine's morning the right way with heart-shaped pancakes! These nonstick silicone molds are easy to use, and the pancakes come out perfectly shaped. Bonus: You can also use them for making heart-shaped eggs. $8 at NorproWebstore

If your kids prefer waffles, go for the Dash Mini. This handy little gadget is easy to use and turns out perfectly shaped heart waffles. It's a fun activity for Valentine's morning -- kids will enjoy trying it out, too. Just be forewarned that it's meant for one or two servings. You're not going to be feeding a crowd with this little machine. $10 at Amazon$10 at Target

This is a fast-paced game with a fun theme that's perfect for Valentine's Day. Basically, you're trying to win the favor of the princess by delivering love letters to different individuals in her circle, each with varying levels of influence over her. The goal is to ensure your letter reaches the person with the highest influence before the round concludes and to advance ahead of your competitors. It's easy to learn, but keep in mind that it's for ages 8 and up. $45 at Amazon

Lush Love Bug Bath Bomb What kid doesn't love bath bombs? This citrusy bath bomb from Lush is a blend of Sicilian lemon, rose and sweet orange. But the best part is that when it dissolves, you're surrounded by psychedelic, shimmery swirls of color. Seriously groovy. $7 at Lush

Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine Variety Tackle Box Chocolate is nice, but a whole box full of a variety of sweet treats is even better. Dylan's Candy Bar Tackle Box will give any sweet tooth a sugar rush with its gummy hearts, cotton candy sours, chocolate-covered marshmallows and more. $15 at Dylan's Candy Bar

More sweet treats:

Amazon Little Blue Truck's Valentine book If you don't want to give your little ones candy, this book is a great alternative. Kids love the Little Blue Truck series by Alice Schertle. This Valentine's version has colorful illustrations and a different animal on each page with textured foil Valentine's cards that kids can touch -- perfect for early readers or for reading aloud to toddlers. $11 at Amazon

More Valentine's Day books for kids:

Maisonette Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar magna-tiles structures Magna-Tiles are simply the best. It's no wonder so many parents rave about them. Kids can build all sorts of structures out of these engaging magnetic tiles, which means hours of creative play rather than staring at a screen. This Very Hungry Caterpillar set comes in a heart-shaped box and is composed of 16 tiles: nine tiny squares, four quarter rounds, two right-angle triangles and one huge square. In addition to the beloved Eric Carle caterpillar, these shapes can also spell out "I love you." $36 at CreateOn

Amazon Melissa & Doug butterfly and heart wooden stamp This would be a great gift for a kid who enjoys making cards for everyone. With eight wooden stamps and a stamp pad, they'll have lots of options to create art and crafts at their own pace. $15 at Walmart

Amazon Creativity for Kids string art heart light Here's another handmade present: This string art is best suited for children aged 8 and up. What makes this string art light so appealing? Well, not only is it shaped like a heart, but it also glows in the dark. This Valentine-themed art project makes one pink lantern and is perfect to do together. $15 at Amazon

Papersource Four in a Row heart game Games are a great way to spend more quality time with your child and get them away from the screen. This game is simply a heart-shaped version of the classic Connect Four. It's deceptively easy for anyone to play and lots of fun for kids and adults alike. $34 at Amazon

Target Laugh-Out-Loud Valentine's Day jokes for kids A joke book is one of the greatest Valentine's Day presents you can offer a child, since some kids express their love by making people laugh. This Valentine's Day edition jokes for kids book contains 144 pages of jokes that will keep the kid comic in your life laughing. $5 at Target