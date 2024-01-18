X

16 Valentine's Day Food Gifts Under $25

From wine to Wagyu, these edible and drinkable gifts are big on fun and easy on the wallet.

Updated Jan. 18, 2024 3:59 p.m. PT

david-watsky-headshot
Written by  David Watsky
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's spent more than a decade covering all things edible, including meal kit services, food subscriptions, kitchen tools and cooking tips. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the food business, including as a line cook in Rhode Island where he once made a steak sandwich for Lamar Odom. Right now, he's likely somewhere stress-testing a blender or researching the best way to make bacon. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tools, appliances, food science, subscriptions and meal kits.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services.

$23 at Nuts.com
nut sampler
Nuts on nuts
Snacky Sampler
View details
View details
$23 at Amazon
tea
A nighttime tea that's big on flavor
Evening in Missoula Tea
View details
View details
$10 at La Maison Du Chocolat
screen-shot-2022-01-21-at-1-53-17-pm.png
Truffles on another level
La Maison Du Chocolat truffles
View details
View details
$23 at Oaktown Spice Shop
spice duo
For ramen and rice
Oaktown Japenese Spice Duo
View details
View details
$12 at Amazon
chocolate bar
A better bar
Vosges Dark Chocolate and Caramel
View details
View details
$9 at Sugarfina
champs-bears
Made with Dom Pérignon, excuse me
Champagne Gummy Bears
View details
View details
$22 at Plum Creek Wagyu Beef
wagyu steak
The best beef in the biz
Wagyu Chuckeye Steak
View details
View details
$7 at Amazon
screen-shot-2022-01-21-at-4-17-57-pm.png
Wait, what does that one say?!
Risque Conversation Hearts
View details
View details
$11 at Amazon
tin of margarita salt next to cocktail and pepper
For the margarita lover you love
Jalapeño Citrus Salt
View details
View details
$17 at Wine
wine-rose
Play hide the wine in a dozen roses
Cote des Roses Rosé
View details
View details
$15 at Amazon
bees-knees-salted-honey-amazon
Sticky and sweet, just like you
Bushwick Kitchen Bee's Knees Honey
View details
View details
$14 at Etsy
herb bags on window
A cute place to cultivate herbs
Indoor Herb Planters
View details
View details
$24 at Lodge
A cast-iron pan with food in it
A classic that every chef should have
Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet
View details
View details
$18 at Amazon
loose-tea-ceramic-single-serve-cup-chowhound
For a loose-leaf moment
Tea Forté Kati Tea System
View details
View details
$20 at Uncommon Goods
blooming-lollipops-uncommon-goods
Almost too pretty to eat
Blooming Lollipops
View details
View details
$13 at Amazon
pizza-socks-chowhound
Cozy foot gloves for a pizza freak
Pepperoni Pizza Socks
View details
View details

As CNET's resident food fiend, surely I'm partial but I do think food and kitchen gifts make the best ones. No shade to fresh flowers or a shiny smartwatch -- great for telling you when it's time to eat again -- but food gifts are superior in nearly every way. 

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Food is both soulful and practical. I mean, everybody's got to eat. And while not everything on this list is edible (I threw some tools in there), the ones that are don't take up any permanent space, which is perfect if you suspect your Valentine is flush with "stuff" or running low on closet space. 

Best Flower Delivery for 2024 See at Cnet
Best Flower Delivery for 2024

Now that you see it my way, finding the right food gift for Valentine's Day is all that's left. I've included my favorite calming tea, a few addictive spice mixes and chocolate truffles so good, they'll make you melt. 

All of these eats and drinks clock in at under $25 too. That said, there's nothing cheap about 'em.

Best Valentine's Day food gifts under $25

Show less
$23 at Nuts.com
$23 at Nuts.com

Nuts on nuts

Snacky Sampler

This sampling of Nuts.com snacks has 11 of its offerings including a power mix, granola, cacao goji energy squares, almond salted caramel bitty bars and more.

nut sampler
Nuts.com
Photo Gallery 1/1
nut sampler
Nuts.com
Show expert take Show less

Read more: Best Snack Box Subscriptions for 2024

$23 at Amazon
$23 at Amazon

A nighttime tea that's big on flavor

Evening in Missoula Tea

A relaxing blend of herbal teas including chamomile, rosehips, raspberry leaf, lemongrass and clove. 

tea
Lake Missoula Tea Company
Photo Gallery 1/1
tea
Lake Missoula Tea Company
Show expert take Show less
$10 at La Maison Du Chocolat
$10 at La Maison Du Chocolat

Truffles on another level

La Maison Du Chocolat truffles

Chocolate on Valentine's Day? Groundbreaking, I know. But if you're going to give it, give the good stuff. I'm partial to creamy truffles and La Maison Du Chocolat takes the craft very seriously. These handmade truffles aren't overly sweet, which I prefer but dense with rich chocolate flavor. A two-pack is $10 or you can spring for a 13-piece box for $45.

screen-shot-2022-01-21-at-1-53-17-pm.png
La Maison Du Chocolat
Photo Gallery 1/1
screen-shot-2022-01-21-at-1-53-17-pm.png
La Maison Du Chocolat
Show expert take Show less
$23 at Oaktown Spice Shop
$23 at Oaktown Spice Shop

For ramen and rice

Oaktown Japenese Spice Duo

"Umami" jokes aside, these two spice mixes will take your ramen or rice bowl to a very tasty place. 

spice duo
Oaktown Spice Shop
Photo Gallery 1/1
spice duo
Oaktown Spice Shop
Show expert take Show less
$12 at Amazon
$12 at Amazon

A better bar

Vosges Dark Chocolate and Caramel

If you're going the chocolate route, do better than the drugstore swill.

chocolate bar
Vosges
Photo Gallery 1/1
chocolate bar
Vosges
Show expert take Show less
$9 at Sugarfina
$9 at Sugarfina

Made with Dom Pérignon, excuse me

Champagne Gummy Bears

Sugarfina has the market nearly cornered when it comes to adorable sweets. As a bonus, they all taste great and the confectioner features some unusual flavors. For Valentine's Day, nab a box of these charming Champagne-flavored gummies. The price might seem steep for candy but that's because they're made with actual Dom Perignon Champagne, flavored with Brut and rosé.

If bears are too scary, there are also Sugarfina Lips, and Rosé Roses to consider.

champs-bears
Sugarfina
Photo Gallery 1/1
champs-bears
Sugarfina
Show expert take Show less
$22 at Plum Creek Wagyu Beef
$22 at Plum Creek Wagyu Beef

The best beef in the biz

Wagyu Chuckeye Steak

Wagyu is rich, fatty and completely delicious. You can nab a 6-ounce chuckeye for under $22.

wagyu steak
Plum Creek Wagyu
Photo Gallery 1/1
wagyu steak
Plum Creek Wagyu
Show expert take Show less
$7 at Amazon
$7 at Amazon

Wait, what does that one say?!

Risque Conversation Hearts

If normal convo hearts candy seems a little tame and a tad boring, try a box of the adult version to get some giggles -- and maybe more.

I'm far too dignified to list these saucy saying out loud, but that doesn't mean I didn't just order a few boxes. 

screen-shot-2022-01-21-at-4-17-57-pm.png
Amazon
Photo Gallery 1/1
screen-shot-2022-01-21-at-4-17-57-pm.png
Amazon
Show expert take Show less
$11 at Amazon$11 at Walmart
$11 at Amazon

For the margarita lover you love

Jalapeño Citrus Salt

This spicy, citrusy salt is excellent around the rim of a margarita but it'll liven up chicken and fish, too. Pair it with a special bottle of tequila and offer to mix your Valentine the classic cocktail. 

tin of margarita salt next to cocktail and pepper
Lava
Photo Gallery 1/1
tin of margarita salt next to cocktail and pepper
Lava
Show expert take Show less
$17 at Wine
$17 at Wine

Play hide the wine in a dozen roses

Cote des Roses Rosé

Rosé is already an easy Valentine's Day win, but this Cote des Roses with a rose-shaped bottle bottom takes things a step further. The wine itself is from Languedoc in the South of France with "notes of raspberry and peony." Best of all, the bottle takes on the appearance of a rose. Sneak one upside down nestled into a dozen roses for a charming presentation.

wine-rose
Cotes de Roses
Photo Gallery 1/1
wine-rose
Cotes de Roses
Show expert take Show less
rose-hidden

Can you spot the wine bottles in this bouquet?

 Cotes de Roses
$15 at Amazon
$15 at Amazon

Sticky and sweet, just like you

Bushwick Kitchen Bee's Knees Honey

This salty-sweet treat also happens to be a cheeky way to let them know you think they're the best. They can drizzle this honey on everything from fried chicken to cake, but if they're more of a spicy little number, there's also a Bees Knees hot honey with habanero peppers.

bees-knees-salted-honey-amazon
Amazon
Photo Gallery 1/1
bees-knees-salted-honey-amazon
Amazon
Show expert take Show less
$14 at Etsy
$14 at Etsy

A cute place to cultivate herbs

Indoor Herb Planters

Smart gardens may get faster results, but in terms of style, they don't have anything on these teeny tiny burlap bags for growing herbs on your windowsill. 

herb bags on window
Amazon
Photo Gallery 1/1
herb bags on window
Amazon
Show expert take Show less
$24 at Lodge$20 at Amazon
$24 at Lodge

A classic that every chef should have

Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet

If your Valentine likes the occasional steak or burger but hasn't tapped into the wonder of cast iron yet, this is a perfect chance to alter the course of their cooking forever. Cast iron is the optimal indoor cooking material for most meats, as it gets screaming hot and holds heat for magazine-cover-worthy sear marks.

A cast-iron pan with food in it
Lodge
Photo Gallery 1/1
A cast-iron pan with food in it
Lodge
Show expert take Show less
$18 at Amazon
$18 at Amazon

For a loose-leaf moment

Tea Forté Kati Tea System

For the tea lover in your life who also appreciates minimalism, this ceramic cup comes with a lid and single-serving metal infuser insert, so they can brew in the same mug they drink from. It's available in several solid colors as well as patterns, to suit anybody's style. And the double-walled design keeps their tea hot and their hands comfortably warm (not scalded).

loose-tea-ceramic-single-serve-cup-chowhound
Amazon
Photo Gallery 1/1
loose-tea-ceramic-single-serve-cup-chowhound
Amazon
Show expert take Show less
$20 at Uncommon Goods
$20 at Uncommon Goods

Almost too pretty to eat

Blooming Lollipops

This set of boutique lollipops (flavors include lavender lemongrass, vanilla hibiscus, Champagne and roses and strawberry basil) is already sweet enough, but don't toss those sticks in the trash. Pot them in soil and they'll sprout into various plants, from herbs to baby blue eyes blooms. Does this count as buying flowers?

blooming-lollipops-uncommon-goods
Uncommon Goods
Photo Gallery 1/1
blooming-lollipops-uncommon-goods
Uncommon Goods
Show expert take Show less
$13 at Amazon
$13 at Amazon

Cozy foot gloves for a pizza freak

Pepperoni Pizza Socks

Does it seem a little cheesy to give someone pizza socks for Valentine's Day? We think not, especially for someone with a healthy sense of humor -- and love of pepperoni, of course. (A whole pizza made of socks is even more incredible, but $1 over the $25 limit.) You can also get sushi socks, if that doesn't seem too... fishy.

pizza-socks-chowhound
Amazon
Photo Gallery 1/1
pizza-socks-chowhound
Amazon
Show expert take Show less