Valentine's Day gifts for her: 2021 edition

There are two schools of thought when it comes to Valentine's Day gifts for women. The first: You can't go wrong with classics like flowers, jewelry and chocolate. The second: Those are clichéd gifts that only work in the movies -- go with something thoughtful and practical instead.

As with many things in life, the truth is somewhere in the middle. To that end, we've pulled together some solid options with nods to the classics along with some more practical gifts that offer a nod to her unique style and off-duty hobbies.

Of course, if you want more choices for flowers, jewelry and sweets, we've got you covered there, too.

Blue Nile Heart Pendant Blue Nile Show them they're always on your mind with this silver and rose-gold heart pendant for $87.50. The sterling-silver locket is the perfect symbol of love and can be a great accessory piece for date night.

The Last Line 14K Yellow Gold Gold Heart Hoop The Last Line Like a classic hoop, but with a twist: She'll wear her love on her lobes with this gold heart earring.

Mejuri These simple studs are the perfect combination of classic and cool. And she'll appreciate that they go with absolutely everything in her closet.

Hyer Goods Mini Bucket Bag Hyer Goods Made from recycled leather, this stylish silhouette is a catchall for any kind of errand, and the crimson shade adds a pop of color to any outfit.

Framebridge What's a better way to declare your love than to gift a pic of you and her in a heart-shaped matte? Just upload your favorite pic to the site, and the company will print it out, frame it and deliver it straight to your door. (And yes, if the heart is too cheesy, there are good old-fashioned rectangles, too.)

Girlfriend Collective A cropped half-zip fleece made from recycled plastic water bottles is made for brisk morning workouts -- and snuggling up during mid-winter Bridgerton marathons, too.

Compartes Ruby Chocolate Bar Step away from the boxed chocolates at the checkout counter. This naturally rosy bar is made with gourmet cocoa beans, and the packaging is so pretty that you won't need to wrap it.

Olive and June This LA-based nail salon (beloved by celebs such as Mandy Moore and Drew Barrymore) has created the ultimate pampering box for her: It includes nail polish remover, a touch-up brush, a nail clipper, file, buffer, cuticle serum and a nifty handle that makes an at-home mani (you also get one polish and top coat) a total breeze.



