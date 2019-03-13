Twitter's new camera makes it easier to post pics fast

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter wants you to get the shot fast -- and share it, of course.

The social media platform on Wednesday said it's rolling out an updated camera to all mobile users over the next few days. Twitter says the updated camera is simpler to use and lets you post photos "with a swipe and few taps right from your Home timeline."

See it? Tweet it! Our updated camera is just a swipe away, so you get the shot fast. Rolling out to all of you over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/moOEFO2nQq — Twitter (@Twitter) March 13, 2019

The updated camera looks similar to Snapchat. You can now swipe left to take a picture or video and post it on Twitter right away with captions.

Last month, it was rumored that Twitter was working on a "News Camera" feature that lets you add Snapchat-style captions to photos, videos and live broadcasts. The feature was rumored to be called Moments. Twitter removed its original Moments feature from its Android and iOS apps in October.