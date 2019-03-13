CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter's new camera makes it easier to post pics fast

You can now swipe to access the camera, just like on Snapchat.

Twitter has announced live streaming

Twitter gave its camera tool a makeover.

Twitter wants you to get the shot fast -- and share it, of course.

The social media platform on Wednesday said it's rolling out an updated camera to all mobile users over the next few days. Twitter says the updated camera is simpler to use and lets you post photos "with a swipe and few taps right from your Home timeline."

The updated camera looks similar to Snapchat. You can now swipe left to take a picture or video and post it on Twitter right away with captions.

Last month, it was rumored that Twitter was working on a "News Camera" feature that lets you add Snapchat-style captions to photos, videos and live broadcasts. The feature was rumored to be called Moments. Twitter removed its original Moments feature from its Android and iOS apps in October. 

