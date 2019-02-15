Twitter's testing a 'News Camera' feature, and it's a lot like Snapchat

Rolf Vennenbernd/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

If you're on Twitter, you may soon encounter a familiar Snapchat feature.

The social media site has been developing a "News Camera," according to code uncovered and tweeted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The new camera feature apparently will be accessible by swiping left from the home screen and let you add Snapchat-style captions to photos, videos and live broadcasts.

Wong tweeted Thursday that posts created by the News Camera will be called Moments. Twitter removed its original Moments feature from its Android and iOS apps in October.

This isn't the first time we've gotten a peek at News Camera. Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the feature earlier this month and demonstrated how the camera works in a video.

Navarra also noted other potential new features like a (darker) dark mode, encrypted direct messages, an automatic night mode and a way to undock the composition button. You might also soon see a redesigned side menu, a way to react with GIFs and some drag-and-drop features for Apple's iOS.

The coveted edit functionality wasn't among the potential new features.

"I can confirm that we're working on an easier way to share thing like images and videos on Twitter. What you're seeing is in mid-development so it's tough to comment on what things will look like in the final stage," a Twitter spokesperson said. "The team is still actively working on what we'll actually end up shipping."