Twitter will be serving up video from ESPN, NBC and Viacom

James Martin/CNET

Twitter is widening its video partnerships with media companies -- both old and new school -- by bringing in new shows like SportsCenter Live from ESPN and live video and clips from NBC Universal.

As Twitter's video views have nearly doubled in the last year, the company is almost doubling the number of shows it broadcasts over its social network to 30 from 16, Twitter said Monday at a presentation to advertisers in New York known as a Newfront.

Twitter has been working to brush away connotations that its the struggling, slow-growth underdog to monolith Facebook. Twitter's real-time, short-burst style of sharing has given it a vanguard role in momentous events, like the #MeToo, #BlackLivesMatter and Arab Spring movements -- and it's also the president of the United States' daily mouthpiece of choice. But its troubles matching the growth of bigger rivals have been an overhang for Twitter, as have accusations that it fails to appropriately rein in abuse.

Elevating video has been a key strategy for Twitter.

One media company that's new to a direct Twitter video partnership is Disney, through its ESPN arm, with SportsCenter Live. That's a Twitter take on its flagship program that will blend breaking news coverage with insight, analysis, and reporting through Twitter's Moments tab.

NBCUniversal will distribute a variety of live video and clips from the main NBC broadcast network, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo, Today, and E! News. And Viacom will contribute exclusive red carpet coverage of MTV and BET's award shows and events, as well as new Twitter shows like Comedy Central's Creator's Room, which will put a comedy spin on the day's trending topics, and BET Breaks, a weekly rundown-style show on pop culture.

Twitter is also renewing deals with previous partners like BuzzFeed and Major League Baseball. A full list of those partnering with Twitter is below.

NBCUniversal



Ellen Digital Studios



Live Nation Concert Series



Hearst Magazines Digital Media: Delish and Seventeen



Viacom: Comedy Central's Creator's Room, BET Breaks, MTV News, MTV News International



Will Packer Media



BuzzFeed News



VICE News



Pattern



#HereWeAre



HuffPost



HISTORY



Vox Media



BuzzFeed News



ESPN: SportsCenter Live, Fantasy Focus Live. Formula 1, MLB, MLS, Bleacher Report. The Players' Tribune, Barstool Sports:



Call of Duty® World League



The Game Awards



Gamespot (which is owned by CNET parent company CBS)



IEM



IGN



Creator Originals, Powered by Niche



Live Brand Studio



The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it readies new iPhones and more.