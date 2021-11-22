Twitter launches new live stream shopping platform and Walmart is already involved

Twitter

Twitter is the latest social media platform to launch an online shopping initiative that includes live streams, and Walmart is already on board as the first retailer to test out the platform. Walmart and Twitter will co-host a "Cyber Deals Sunday" stream event on Twitter on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. EST, where users can follow along with a live broadcast, shop featured products through Twitter's Shop Tab and post tweets about the event.

Musician-turned-social-media-celebrity Jason Derulo is set to host the livestream event described as "a 30-minute variety show highlighting electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests and much more," according to Twitter's announcement about the event.

Participants will also be able to shop for Walmart items from Twitter and other platforms including Walmart.com/live and the retailer's Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

Twitter

"Twitter continues to be an important platform for Walmart's business and our customers," said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart. "We've been focused on charting new territory in shoppable livestreams."

Twitter's venture into live stream shopping follows an earlier feature introduced in July 2021 called Shop Module, which allows users to shop and purchase products through an in-app browser.

While this is Twitter's first shot at live streaming a shopping event, it follows several platforms making similar announcements this month: Facebook unveiled "Live Shopping for creators" to make shopping and buying easier across Meta apps, and YouTube is hosting a week-long live shopping event called "YouTube Holiday Stream and Shop" that's streaming through Monday, while Pinterest has announced "Pinterest TV."