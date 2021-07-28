Twitter is testing a shopping feature

James Martin/CNET

Twitter wants to become a destination for shopping.

The social network, famous as a place where people share their thoughts in bite-size posts, said Wednesday that it's testing a feature in the US that lets users shop and purchase products through an in-app browser. Twitter said it's not processing any purchases or payments and that users would buy products like they normally would on a retailer's site.

Called Shop Module, the tool lets businesses highlight their products at the top of their Twitter profiles. US Twitter users on Apple devices will be able to see the products for sale.

"With this pilot, we'll get to explore how our engaged, responsive and chatty audience reacts to products that are emotionally charged -- like a new jersey from your favorite sports team -- or that provide lasting impact -- like a new skincare regimen," Twitter's revenue product lead, Bruce Flack, said in a blog post.

Twitter said businesses participating in the pilot project include video game and consumer electronics retailer GameStop and Arden Cove, a San Francisco company that makes anti-theft and water resistant purses and travel accessories. Ten other companies from a variety of industries, such as gaming, entertainment and tech, are also part of the pilot.

Social networks such as Facebook and TikTok have been doubling down on their e-commerce features, so it's not surprising Twitter is also jumping on this bandwagon. Twitter isn't charging businesses to use Shop Module, but the feature could increase the amount of time people spend engaging with brands on the site.

Twitter said it's also creating a new merchant advisory board to learn more about what brands need from the site.