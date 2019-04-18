Try TV-streaming service Philo free for a month

Philo

How long does it take to really get to know a TV-streaming service? After all, this could be the thing that replaces your pricey cable TV subscription. Is seven days -- the standard trial period for the likes of Sling TV, YouTube TV and others -- enough time?

Nope. I think you need a solid month to decide if any given service is the right choice. Which brings us to this: For a limited time, Groupon is offering a free one-month Philo trial. Normally, you get just seven days. The trial is for new subscribers only.

I actually just started testing Philo last week, and it didn't take long before I decided it was the best cheap live-TV service for cord cutters. Indeed, the standard 45-channel plan costs just $16 per month and includes unlimited DVR.

As is common with trials like these, you'll need to use a credit card when setting up your account, and you'll start getting billed automatically after the trial period ends -- unless you cancel.

This is a great opportunity to really "live into" a live-TV streaming service, instead of having to make up your mind after just one week. Grab this offer while you can; Groupon had initially offered it last week, but the available licenses quickly ran out. I have no idea how many are left in this batch.

