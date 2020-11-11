CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

New Apple MacBooks Ring doorbell recall Xbox Series X availability Veterans Day Black Friday sales Walmart Black Friday deals iPhone 12 Pro Max
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Today only: Save 20% on a Neato robot vacuum

Get the Neato D7 for $480 or take home its little brother, the Neato D4 home, for $264.

Deal
Savings
Price

Robot vacuums are one of the success stories of modern tech: 20 years ago they were the stuff of science fiction, but these days we take them for granted as they scurry under our feet, cleaning the floor so we don't have to. Neato is one of those robo-vac makers that has bested Roomba at its own game, often offering cheaper models that offer the same features and capabilities. Today only you can save 20% on anything in the Neato store when you apply promo code VETERANSDAY at checkout. 

You can apply that 20% off to anything on the site -- vacuums and accessories. Here are the bots you can choose from:

Neato D7: $480

You save $120 with code
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Neato D7 is a lidar-guided robot vacuum cleaner that keeps earning kudos here at CNET. In our write-up of the best robot vacuums for 2020, Brian Bennett declared it the "best midrange robot vacuum." And head-to-head against the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, the D7 was called "the best all-around value."

Save $120 on the Neato D7 today with promo code VETERANSDAY.

$480 at Neato

Neato D4: $264

You save $66 with code
Neato

The Neato D4 is a budget-priced version of Neato's lidar-infused robot vacuum. It respects no-go lines you draw in the mobile app so it only goes where you like. It integrates with Alexa and Google Home so you can give it voice commands, and navigates both carpet and hardwood floors. 

You can saver $66 on the Neato D4 with promo code VETERANSDAY.

$264 at Neato

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.