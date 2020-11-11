Today only: Save 20% on a Neato robot vacuum

Deal Savings Price



Robot vacuums are one of the success stories of modern tech: 20 years ago they were the stuff of science fiction, but these days we take them for granted as they scurry under our feet, cleaning the floor so we don't have to. Neato is one of those robo-vac makers that has bested Roomba at its own game, often offering cheaper models that offer the same features and capabilities.

You can apply that 20% off to anything on the site -- vacuums and accessories. Here are the bots you can choose from:

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Neato D7 is a lidar-guided robot vacuum cleaner that keeps earning kudos here at CNET. In our write-up of the best robot vacuums for 2020, Brian Bennett declared it the "best midrange robot vacuum." And head-to-head against the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, the D7 was called "the best all-around value." Save $120 on the Neato D7 today with promo code VETERANSDAY.

Neato The Neato D4 is a budget-priced version of Neato's lidar-infused robot vacuum. It respects no-go lines you draw in the mobile app so it only goes where you like. It integrates with Alexa and Google Home so you can give it voice commands, and navigates both carpet and hardwood floors. You can saver $66 on the Neato D4 with promo code VETERANSDAY.

