Call of Duty: Modern Warfare took the gaming world by storm last week. This latest iteration of the best-selling combat series dropped on Friday. If you haven't already gotten your copy and preemptively called in sick for the next week, now is your chance to hone your combat skills. The PS4 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is selling at Rakuten for just $45.04 when you apply coupon code GAL7A at checkout, which is about $15 less than you'll be able to find it anywhere else. In order to get the game for $45, you also need to have a Rakuten account and be logged in at checkout to apply the coupon code.

The game is a reboot of the fourth game in the series, Modern Warfare, which was released back in 2007. It's a mix of old and new -- long-time players, for example, will remember squad leader Captain Price -- but combined with new gameplay elements and an all-new story.

This time out, you're playing in current-day settings against the backdrop of Middle East politics and terrorism. In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, the game has an expansive single-player campaign and a new two-on-two Gunfight mode, not to mention a vast 100-player Ground War.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in our recent sneak peek at the game.