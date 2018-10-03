Sarah Tew/CNET

Last week eBay took 15 percent off sitewide -- this week it's Rakuten's turn. Ending at midnight (PT) tonight, you can save 15 percent on just about anything by using promo code SAVE15.

To take advantage of the offer, you'll need a Rakuten account. You can use the code only once per account and apply it to only one item. Surprisingly, there doesn't seem to be a cap on how much you can spend and still get the 15 percent off, at least according to the terms and conditions (see the bottom of the promo page).

So, what's good? Well, pretty much everything's good when you can save an extra 15 percent, but I've called out some items I think are especially solid deals. The prices below reflect the 15 percent discount, but don't include any applicable taxes.

Apple AirPods for $126.64. Regular price: $159. They're still pricey even with the discount, but AirPods are still a highly sought-after item that rarely go on sale. Read CNET's AirPods review to learn more.

Fitbit Versa for $$169.96. Regular price: $200. Another product that rarely dips below MSRP, the Versa is widely regarded as one of the best Apple Watch alternatives.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition Spider-Man bundle for $509.15. Regular price: $600. Sure, it's still cheaper to buy the console and game separately, but if you want this special Spidey version, you can save $90!

Nintendo Switch (blue/red) for $271.95. Regular price: $300. Yeah, this seller artificially inflated the price to $320 to start with, but the 15 percent savings still nets you a good deal on the popular game console -- which we love.

That's all for now... check back later for more top picks!

