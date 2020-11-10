The Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle slashed to just $50 (save $30)

Wyze

Wyze makes some amazing low-cost smart home gear, including a $20 security camera that's a Cheapskate and CNET favorite. Deals are rare, unsurprisingly, because this stuff is already selling at razor-thin margins. That's what makes this an unexpected and welcome surprise: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Home Depot has the . That's $50 off the original price, about $40 less than buying everything separately and the lowest price I've seen. (Just a few weeks ago it was marked down to $69.)

Shipping is free, by the way, though you might also be able to pick it up immediately from your local Home Depot brick-and-mortar.

The starter pack includes a variety of items:

The original Wyze Cam, a simple but effective security camera that supports two-way audio, night vision and more. It comes with a 32GB microSD card for local video storage, though you also get free cloud storage.

Three Wyze Bulbs, all of them compatible with Alexa, Google and IFTTT. Read CNET's Wyze Bulb review

Two Wyze Plugs, basic smart plugs you can use with things like lamps and space heaters. Read CNET's Wyze Plug hands-on

The Wyze Sense kit, which consists of a module that plugs into the back of the camera, a motion sensor and and a pair of door and window sensors. Those last for up to a year on built-in batteries. Worth noting: Wyze proper is no longer selling this kit, as there's apparently a newer version coming soon.

So, yeah, you get a little of everything. You can add more stuff piecemeal as needed; Wyze now offers more advanced cameras, including the Wyze Cam Pan for $30 and new Wyze Cam Outdoor for $50, a smart lock ($100) and more.

I've used many of the Wyze products; they all work really well, due in part to a great app that makes everything easy to manage. The Starter Pack was already a compelling deal at $79; now it's a real standout.

Your thoughts?

