The very best smart home deals this Fourth of July

Independence Day is upon us. Amid the family cookouts, fireworks and other festivities, there are a lot of excellent product deals to be had. Here's a roundup of the very best smart home and appliance discounts this Fourth of July.
Best Buy
- 50 percent off KitchenAid KSM75SL stand mixer: Save $210 when you buy this silver stand mixer.
- 44 percent off Chefman RJ38-OPP-55 air fryer: Save $70 when you buy this black air fryer.
- 40 percent off Bella 90060 Pro Series 6-slice toaster oven: Save $40 when you buy this black toaster oven.
- 40 percent off Waring Pro DCC-2200BKS 14-cup coffee maker: Save $40 when you buy this black coffee maker.
- 30 percent off Crock-Pot SCCPPC600-V1 6-quart pressure cooker: Save $30 when you buy this pressure cooker.
Home Depot
Refrigerators
- 45 percent off LG LFDS22520S French-door refrigerator: Save $901 when you buy this stainless-steel fridge.
- 44 percent off Samsung RF260BEAESR French-door refrigerator: Save $776 when you buy this stainless-steel fridge.
- 43 percent off Haier HRQ16N3BGS French-door freezer refrigerator: Save $601 when you buy this stainless-steel fridge.
- 41 percent off GE DFE28JMKES French-door refrigerator: Save $1,201 when you buy this slate fridge.
Ranges
- 43 percent off Samsung NX58H5600SS freestanding gas range: Save $471 when you buy this stainless-steel range.
- 41 percent off GE JGB720SEJSS freestanding gas range: Save $451 when you buy this stainless-steel range.
Dishwashers
- 36 percent off Maytag MDB4949SDZ front-control dishwasher: Save $251 when you buy this stainless-steel dishwasher.
- 35 percent off Samsung DW80K5050UG top-control dishwasher: Save $301 when you buy this black stainless dishwasher.
- 31 percent off KitchenAid KDTM354DSS top-control dishwasher: Save $351 when you buy this stainless-steel dishwasher.
Kitchen suites (includes matching fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave)
- 17 percent off KitchenAid KRFC300ESS French-door refrigerator: Save $401 when you buy this stainless-steel fridge.
- 27 percent off KitchenAid KSGG700ESS slide-in gas range: Save $601 when you buy this stainless-steel range.
- 32 percent off KitchenAid KDPE234GPS dishwasher: Save $301 when you buy this stainless-steel dishwasher.
- 45 percent off KitchenAid KMHC319ESS microwave: Save $401 when you buy this stainless-steel convection microwave.
Total savings when you buy all four KitchenAid appliances: $1,704
Washing machines and dryers
- 46 percent off GE GFW450SPMDG front-load washing machine: Save $501 when you buy this gray washer.
- 46 percent off GE GFD45ESPMDG front-load dryer: Save $501 when you buy this matching gray dryer.
- 33 percent off Samsung WA50M7450AW top-load washing machine: Save $301 when you buy this white washer.
- 33 percent off Samsung DVE50M7450W top-load dryer: Save $301 when you buy this matching white dryer.
Vacuum cleaners
- 49 percent off Dyson Slim Ball Animal upright vacuum cleaner: Save $257 when you buy this upright vacuum cleaner.
Macy's
- 33 percent off Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker: Save $50 when you buy this pressure cooker.
- 30 percent off Breville BES870XL espresso maker: Save $260 when you buy this stainless-steel espresso machine.
- 30 percent off Ninja BL660 blender: Save $60 when you buy this stainless-steel blender.
- 30 percent off Vitamix Explorian E310 blender: Save $150 when you buy this black blender.
Sears
- 50 percent off Kenmore 70413 French-door refrigerator: Save $1,100 when you buy this stainless-steel fridge.
- 50 percent off Kenmore 51335 side-by-side refrigerator: Save $990 when you buy this stainless-steel fridge.
- 51 percent off Kenmore 93013 electric freestanding range: Save $410 when you buy this stainless-steel range.
- 50 percent off Kenmore 13093 dishwasher: Save $325 when you buy this stainless-steel dishwasher.
We'll be sure to update this list as we see new deals pop up, so check back to see the latest in smart home and appliance discounts.
