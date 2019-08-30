Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Amazon device deals just keep on coming -- but not from Amazon. Yesterday it was an Echo two-fer at Kohl's (which sold out almost instantly); today it's another celebrated Echo product, this time from QVC. Here's hoping they have enough inventory to accommodate the interwebs.

Through Sept. 2, and while supplies last, QVC has the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $49.96 when you apply promo code TAKE10 at checkout. Just one catch: That code is available only for first-time QVC shoppers. The deal also nets you a voucher that's good for a handful of extras, including a 3-month Pandora Premium subscription (a $30 value) and 3-month Yoga International subscription (a $45 value). Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Normally $90, the Echo Show 5 is Amazon's latest smart display. Though its 5.5-inch screen seems more at home on a nightstand than, say, a kitchen counter, it can certainly reside anywhere you'd benefit from quick access to photos, YouTube videos and the like. Plus, its built-in camera (which has a physical shutter for privacy) makes it an appealing option for video calls.

Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more, especially if you want to learn how the device compares with the likes of the Google Nest Hub and Lenovo Smart Clock. (As it happens, both of those are currently on sale for around $60, as noted in our roundup of Labor Day sales.)

