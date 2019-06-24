The Amazon Echo Show 5 will wake you up and show you what you need to know

CNET también está disponible en español.

On with the show

The $90 Amazon Echo Show 5 can answer your questions thanks to Amazon's Alexa. You can also use the touchscreen to watch videos, look at pictures and more. The compact smart display includes all of the features of Amazon's full-sized Echo Show plus extras meant for your nightstand like sunrise alarms. Click through to see what all Amazon packed into this tiny but useful gadget.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 10

Small but mighty

The Echo Show 5 isn't actually Amazon's fifth smart display. It's named for its 5.5-inch touchscreen. It responds to your voice commands like an Amazon Echo smart speaker thanks to Alexa. Using the touchscreen, you can also control your smart home, scroll through restaurants, look at a recipe and more.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 10

A clock with many faces

You can pick from a variety of clocks.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 10

Choices, choices

Both the backgrounds and the numbers themselves are customizable, or you can select a personal photo for your background.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 10

Videos

You can watch music videos through Vevo. You can also watch news briefings or TV with Amazon Prime and NBC.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 10

Music

The Echo Show 5 sounds surprisingly good for its size.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 10

A physical shutter

You can make video calls with the Show 5 and drop in on the feed of other Echo devices with a camera. You can check on the Show 5 remotely too, or you can cover the camera with a physical shutter for extra privacy.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 10

Pressing the right buttons

You can also mute the mic and cut power to the camera with the button on the left. The other two toggle the volume.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 10

A new control panel

Swipe left from the far ride side for a shortcut menu that lets you watch videos, pull up a smart home control panel and more.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 10

A smarter home

The smart home control panel lets you see your recently used devices and organize them by customizable groups or device types.

$89.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
10
of 10
