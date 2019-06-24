The Amazon Echo Show 5 will wake you up and show you what you need to know

The $90 Amazon Echo Show 5 can answer your questions thanks to Amazon's Alexa. You can also use the touchscreen to watch videos, look at pictures and more. The compact smart display includes all of the features of Amazon's full-sized Echo Show plus extras meant for your nightstand like sunrise alarms. Click through to see what all Amazon packed into this tiny but useful gadget.
The Echo Show 5 isn't actually Amazon's fifth smart display. It's named for its 5.5-inch touchscreen. It responds to your voice commands like an Amazon Echo smart speaker thanks to Alexa. Using the touchscreen, you can also control your smart home, scroll through restaurants, look at a recipe and more.
You can make video calls with the Show 5 and drop in on the feed of other Echo devices with a camera. You can check on the Show 5 remotely too, or you can cover the camera with a physical shutter for extra privacy.