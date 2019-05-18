The best monthly workout streaming subscriptions

Workout videos are nothing new (who can forget Jane Fonda's Workout from the 80s?). But in this age of Netflix and Hulu, you can now stream exercise videos anywhere you have Wi-Fi.

Fitness streaming services do the same thing those old exercise DVDs and VHSes did -- bring the gym to you. But they go a step beyond by offering large libraries of classes that you can stream unlimitedly.

With so many options out there, it can be hard to figure out which ones are worth your money. In this guide, I outline what to consider before signing up and the best services you can buy.

What is a streaming fitness subscription?

Streaming fitness subscriptions are basically Netflix for workout videos. You pay a flat monthly fee to stream unlimited workout classes on your TV, computer, tablet or phone. Usually these classes are prerecorded and available on demand, but some services -- like Daily Burn -- also offer live classes that you can tune into.

Most fitness streaming subscriptions are standalone products, but you can also find exercise videos on Amazon Prime Video.

Though streaming fitness subscriptions are no replacement for a personal trainer, they are an easy way to fit in a workout when you can't or don't want to head to the gym.

What are the benefits of streaming fitness subscriptions?

First, almost all of the fitness streaming services are cheaper than a gym or fitness studios. Most cost around $10 to $30 per month -- which is often as much as you'll pay for a single class at a studio.

Second, just like the fitness DVDs and VHS tapes of yore, you can workout wherever and whenever you want. In fact, it's easier with a streaming subscription because you no longer need a DVD player and a TV. You can access videos from your phone or tablet or computer.

So when you're traveling, or if you'd rather not go to the gym, fitness streaming services make it easier to workout at home.

The downsides

The biggest downside of a streaming fitness service is that you're working out on your own, without a trainer to correct your form. That's generally fine if you are already an experienced exerciser who has taken IRL classes, but if you're a beginner, it might be hard to master moves on your own.

The flip side of that is that if you feel embarrassed or nervous about going to a real class, working out on your own can be a good way to build confidence.

You also need to carve out space in your home to exercise, and it can be hard to put aside household chores or get time away from your kids when your home is your gym.

As always, proceed with these programs at your own risk and start slow if you're new to exercise.

How to choose a streaming fitness subscription

When deciding what fitness streaming subscription to get, here are some of the most important factors to consider.

What's the cost?

Some streaming fitness services can get pricey, but most are usually less than the cost of a single class at a fitness studio.

Do you need equipment?

Most fitness streaming subscriptions offer a mix of videos with and without equipment, such as dumbbells, resistance bands or a heart rate monitor. If you'd rather exercise without buying any equipment, pick a service that has enough variety of classes that don't require it.

How will you stream?

Are you planning to work out in front of your TV, or using your phone? Most services offer iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or Roku apps, but always check to make sure you can stream your workouts where you want.

Does it align with your fitness goals

Obviously, if you're into cardio classes, you're not going to pick a service that only does yoga. Take a look at the classes each streaming service offers before you sign up.

Options like Peloton Digital, Daily Burn, Crunch Live and Aaptiv offer the greatest variety of classes.

The best streaming fitness subscriptions

Now that we've covered why to get a fitness stream service, and what to look for, here are some of the most popular options available.

Just a note that I am purposely not covering any services that are exclusive to a specific product, such as Mirror or Fightcamp. This list includes services anyone can sign up for, without purchasing anything else to get started.

Best fitness streaming services

Cost per month Free Trial Availability Daily Burn $15 30 days iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, web browser Peloton Digital $19 N/A iOS, Android, web browser CorePower On Demand $19 7 days iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, web browser Glo $18 15 days iOS, Apple TV, web browser, Chromecast (coming soon) Aaptiv $15 7 days with an annual $99 membership iOS and Android Barre3 $29 15 days iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, web browser Crunch Live $10 10 days iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, web browser TA Online Studio $90 Two weeks Web browser

Daily Burn Screenshot by Sarah Mitroff/CNET True to its name, Daily Burn offers new daily classes at 9 a.m. EST. If that time doesn't work for you, you can always watch the recorded version later in the day, plus so many more. Daily Burn aims to help everyone get fit, regardless of fitness level. By answering a few questions about your goals -- weight loss, improved fitness -- the service can create workout and nutrition plans for you. Because the company has been around since 2007, there's a lot of variety of video classes with Daily Burn. You'll get everything from pilates and exercise basics to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and kickboxing. There are even pregnancy and postpartum workouts. Daily Burn has one of the more generous free trials -- 30 days. After that, it's $19.99 per month. Daily Burn also has standalone Yoga membership for $9.99 a month and a HITT membership for $12.99 a month. See at Daily Burn

Peloton Digitial Yes, Peloton sells a workout bike and treadmill that include a subscription to their streaming workout content. But, you don't have to buy either machine to access those videos. For $19 per month, you can stream unlimited bootcamp, strength, yoga, running and cycling classes, with and without equipment. There are also audio-only classes for outdoor runs. Peloton Digital has livestreamed classes available every day, and you can pick from the on-demand options whenever you want. Each class provides a plan so you know what to expect before you start. See at Peloton

CorePower On Demand CorePower Do you already like yoga, but wish it was more... intense? CorePower is for you. The company has yoga studios all over the US, but you can also take classes virtually with CorePower on Demand. Classes range from CorePower's full-body yoga flows and sculpting to meditation and technique lessons. There are new classes released every month to give you variety. See at CorePower

Glo (formerly YogaGlo) If you, like me, prefer a more traditional yoga approach, Glo (which used to be YogaGlo) is one of the most popular subscriptions out there. It has a vast network of teachers who have produced hundreds of yoga, pilates and meditation classes. If you are just starting out with yoga, or are looking to improve your poses, there are more than 80 programs to guide your practice. There are classes from many different styles including hatha, yin, vinyasa and iyengar, and there are classes for every level of experience within those styles. Like CorePower, Glo also has high-intensity conditioning classes to build strength and get your heart rate up. Glo gives you a 15-day trial and it's $18 per month after that. See at Glo

Aaptiv Aaptiv Aaptiv is unlike the rest of the services on this list in that it is audio-only. What makes it so great is that you can use Aaptiv to coach outdoor workouts, including running and cycling, and workouts on a treadmill, exercise bike or elliptical. Aaptiv also has classes for yoga, strength training and other indoor workouts. All told, there are about 2,500-plus workout classes, with around 30 more added weekly. You can pick workouts based on time, difficulty level, trainer and even choose the music you want to hear. If you ever need cues on how to perform an exercise more, you can use Aaptiv's visual workout guides which show you how to perform 250 movements, such as deadlifts or dumbbell rows. $99 per year with a free 7-day trial or $14.99 per month (without a trial) See at Aaptiv

Barre3 Barre3 Ballet-inspired barre classes are a wildly popular way to tone your body. There are plenty of nationwide studios teaching barre, but you can also take them online. Barre3, which has studios in 33 states plus the Philippines and Canada, has a streaming subscription with more than 500 classes. Videos range from calming yoga-like flows to challenging balance and flexibility workouts. There's a new 30-minute class added every week. While you do not need any equipment to get started, Barre3 recommends getting a few props: a core ball, a resistance band and lightweight dumbbells. There's a free 15-day trial, and after that it's $30 per month. See at Barre3

Crunch Live Rather than heading to a Crunch gym in person (or if you don't live anywhere near one), you can get some of its popular classes at home. There are more than 85 streaming workout videos available, all inspired by real classes taught at Crunch and hosted by Crunch instructors. There are also often real Crunch members in the videos. Classes include total body bootcamp, kickboxing, yoga and barre, and they are organized into playlists like "No Equipment Needed" and "Quickies," which are just 15 minutes. It's free for current Crunch members, or $9.99/month with a 10-day free trial for everyone else. You can also pay $90 for a year-long subscription. See at Crunch

TA Online Studio Screenshot by Sarah Mitroff/CNET Do you really want to workout with celebrity trainer? Then go straight for Tracy Anderson's TA Online Studio. Tracy Anderson has become a favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian and Madonna for her research-backed "Method" that asserts that anyone can get lean and muscular. Since most of us can't flock to her studios in Manhattan, LA, Madrid or the Hamptons, she offers online classes you can take anywhere. There are workouts for every fitness level, from beginner to advanced, and they are a mix of dance cardio and muscular structure classes, designed to work your accessory muscles to ultimately tone your entire body. The TA Online Studio does not come cheap. It's $90 per month, or $808.50 annually (Which is $271.50 cheaper than one year of classes paid monthly). There's also a free two-week trial to get started. See at Tracy Anderson