The best MLK Day sales and deals you can get right now: Save $70 on Dyson, $20 on Echo Dot, $60 on Apple Watch and more

Martin Luther King Jr. Day arrives Monday, Jan. 18, and given the political and social climate right now, this holiday is a good time to reflect on and educate ourselves about the struggle for racial justice in America. That said, retailers can't help but let a three-day holiday weekend pass by without marking it with a sale, and even though MLK Day isn't quite the retail bonanza that Memorial Day, Presidents Day or Labor Day have become, this week is a good time to save on everything from tech gear to clothing to home goods.

There are already a healthy number of deals you can take advantage of, and a few products are marked down close to all-time lows and Black Friday prices. This might be fortuitous timing for you, especially if you have some holiday gift cards burning a hole in your pocket.

So whether you're in the mood for an Amazon Echo Show, a Lenovo laptop, a Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch, there are still opportunities to save some money and buy yourself something you can enjoy through all of 2021 (which will be a better year, I am almost sure of it).

Read more: Apple to build tech ed campus in Atlanta for historically Black colleges and universities

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute normally sells for $550, but you can get this cordless stick vacuum for $480 right now, along with its array of accessories and attachments like the torque drive cleaning head, soft roller cleaner head, mini motorized tool and combo tool. Want to know more? Read CNET's Brian Bennett's look at the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute.

Amazon Save $20 on the all-new Echo Dot, which is just $1 more than the Black Friday price. The new globe design is available in all three colors: charcoal, white and blue.

Amazon Save $20 on the Kids Edition of the latest version of the Amazon Dot -- just $1 more than the best Black Friday price. Sphere-shaped but adorably panda- or tiger-rific, it's a standard Echo that is also packed with a ton of custom kid-friendly content and parental controls.

Amazon The Echo Dot with Clock is now at its best Black Friday price (well, to be accurate, plus a dollar). It's the same device as the fabric-covered Echo Dot sphere, but also displays the time with its surface-mounted digital display. That's not all: Right now, Amazon is bundling a Sengled Bluetooth bulb for free, which actually makes the entire package worth $70.

Amazon's compact smart display with a 5.5-inch display has all the smart home and voice-command smarts of the Echo Show 8 in a smaller package. It's currently 50% off, which exactly matches the lowest Black Friday price from the holidays. This is almost certainly the lowest price we'll see all year.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Apple Watch Series 3 hit a crazy-low $120 on Black Friday, but otherwise tends to hover right around $170. So this isn't a steal, but is still decent for Apple's budget-priced smart watch.

Apple What is there to say about the Apple Watch Series 6? You can read the CNET review, but here's what you need to know: You can save up to $60 right now on the Series 6 (depending upon which color scheme you choose -- red is $60 off) and get the even-brighter always-on display, SpO2 sensor, and faster charging compared to the Series 5.

Samsung Right now you can save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 when you trade in your existing watch. The Galaxy Watch 3 features both ECG and SpO2 monitoring and according to CNET's review of the Galaxy Watch 3, it's Android's equal to the Apple Watch Series 6, with a premium look and feel and a clever rotating bezel controller.

Equipped with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD, this 14-inch laptop usually sells for $1,500. Lenovo's holiday sale continues -- use promo code NEWYEARYOGA at checkout to save $450.

CNET's David Priest called the Amazon Echo Show 8 "the best Alexa smart display, period" in his review of the Echo Show 8. Right now, save $80 on this smart display with an 8-inch screen and a physical camera shutter you can manually close for privacy.

