Best Buy Launches MLK Day Sale With Huge Savings on Tech and More
Score discounts on everything from Apple Watches and TVs to major appliances with this member-exclusive sale.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is here and Best Buy is running a ton of deals across multiple product lines and categories that you can't afford to miss. Whether it's a new laptop, TV, or smartwatch, there's a deal here for everyone.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day has arrived and it's a great time to educate ourselves on racial injustice across America. But as with any three-day weekend, our biggest retailers are not going to miss the opportunity to launch some sizable sales. Today, to coincide with MLK Day, Best Buy is kicking off its Member Deals Days sale with Plus and Total subscribers saving big across a whole range of products.
Those products cover just about every category that you can think of including all of the biggest in tech -- you'll find MacBooks, Apple Watches, headphones, and big-screen televisions to name just a few of the deals that you won't want to miss out on. Just one example is the chance to save up to $250 off Apple laptops, and that's just the start.
Looking for a new pair of headphones? Plus and Total members can now save up to 50% off headphones from some of the biggest and best brands including Sennheiser, Samsung, and Jabra.
It isn't just tech, either. Best Buy Plus and Total members can save an extra $100 off qualifying Insignia laundry packages, while there are savings on fridges, exercise equipment, and a whole lot more.
Remember that these deals are only available to people who are Plus or Total members so you'll need to make sure that you have that squared away before you can take advantage of these deals.
You can see the full rundown of every deal available at Best Buy right now, but we've selected a handful of the best below as well. Remember that these deals are only going to be available through Jan. 18.
- Samsung 85-inch Cristal UHD TU69OT TV
- Save $90 on select Apple Watch models
- Save up to $150 off Apple iPad Pro tablets
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,000 (save $300)
- Panasonic Lumix S5II Mirrorless Camera: $2,100 (save $200)
- Save up to $200 off select grills
- Save 10% off all Lego sets
- Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch Laptop: $1,600 (save $400)
- Dell XPS 13 13.4-inch Laptop: $1,100 (save $250)
- TCL 85-inch QM8 Q-Class 4K Mini LED TV: $2,000 (save $400)
