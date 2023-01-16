MLK Jr. Day Is a Free Entry Day for US National Park Sites

The US National Park Service is offering free entry on Monday to all of its 423 park sites, including the 63 national parks, to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It's the first of five days this year when all the park sites are open to visitors free of charge.

The 423 park sites in the US National Park System include 63 designated as national parks such as Zion National Park in Utah, Big Bend National Park in Texas, Yosemite National Park in California and Acadia National Park in Maine.

Several of the park sites honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., including his childhood home in Atlanta.

Here are the other free national park days in 2023: