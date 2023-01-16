'The Last of Us': Fungi Attack Government UFO Report Girl With a Pearl Earring Laser Diverts Lightning Cable vs. Streaming Costs Most Expensive Fast Food Create an Online IRS Account CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture

MLK Jr. Day Is a Free Entry Day for US National Park Sites

Monday marks the first of five days this year that you can visit any national park site free of charge. Here are the others.
A road stretches off into the distance. Mountains on the horizon.
Glacier National Park in Montana is free to enter five days this year.
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The US National Park Service is offering free entry on Monday to all of its 423 park sites, including the 63 national parks, to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It's the first of five days this year when all the park sites are open to visitors free of charge.

The 423 park sites in the US National Park System include 63 designated as national parks such as Zion National Park in Utah, Big Bend National Park in Texas, Yosemite National Park in California and Acadia National Park in Maine. 

Several of the park sites honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., including his childhood home in Atlanta.

Here are the other free national park days in 2023: 

  • April 22: First day of National Parks Week 
  • Aug. 4: Great American Outdoors Day
  • Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day 