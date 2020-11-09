The best Black Friday Keurig deals so far: K-Mini for $50, K-Slim for $70

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2020

For a quick hit of caffeine, it doesn't get any easier than a Keurig and there are some big deals -- both live and upcoming -- on the easy one-button coffee machines. These include a for just $50 (down from $80) at both and . The similarly sleek is also down to $70 (normally $110) at Best Buy. These two Keurigs are similar in size, but the K-Slim sports a larger 46-ounce reservoir that you won't have to refill as often.

Perhaps the best of the Keurig deals this week is on its way this weekend: A will be down to just $35 by Saturday at Walmart as part of some early Black Friday discounts. We'll update the post here when that sale goes live, so check back then if that's the one you're eyeing. In the meantime, here's a little bit about each of the Keurig coffee systems on sale this week.

Keurig The K-Mini is exactly that -- mini -- so it won't take up much space in your kitchen and makes a super quick cup when you need it. Worth noting that it only has a single-serving water reservoir and so may not be the perfect fit for a home with lots of coffee drinkers or a heavily trafficked office break room. That said, if saving space is most important for let's say an RV, dorm room, small apartment or kitchen, this might be the Keurig you want. The push-button coffee machine takes K-Cup pods (sold separately) and strength adjustment functionality leaves you in control. Target initially hit with the deal as part of an early Black Friday sale, but Amazon quickly price-matched so you can snag the $50 model from either one. Amazon and Target both have the K-Mini available in pink, powder blue and gray in addition to black, and are offering free shipping on the unit.

Keurig Clocking in at less than five inches wide, the slim automatic pod coffee maker will fit virtually anywhere. It also takes pods from any one of the hundreds of brands that have made their drinks compatible with Keurig, from small indie roasters to bigger outfits like Dunkin' and Starbucks. Because of its 46-ounce reservoir, it is slightly deeper than the K-Mini but otherwise, the dimensions are essentially the same. Best Buy will ship it for free or choose no-contact in-store pickup and grab it later today.

Keurig If indeed you are looking for a Keurig with a larger reservoir capacity at a tiny price, we'll let you in on a secret: Walmart's rolling Black Friday deals will soon include a $35 Keurig K-Compact coffee maker with a 36-ounce reservoir, starting Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. PT (midnight ET). The K-Compact is about three inches wider than the K-Slim and K-Mini but similar in height. Check back for this one and more of the best Keurig and coffee maker deals this season.

This story was published earlier and has been updated with additional sales and deals.