The best Black Friday deals under $30 right now (updated)

Need a stocking stuffer? Or something for yourself? Check out these current and upcoming bargains on tablets, speakers, smart-home gear and more.

Rick Broida/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

One of the best things about Black Friday is finding stuff that's cheap. And I mean, really cheap: Under $30 cheap. That's why I've rounded up a bunch of $30-and-under items that are just plain great. Grab a few for yourself or get some holiday shopping done early. And speaking of early, don't miss our big list of the Black Friday sales happening now. Because if you can swing more than $30, well, there are deals in them thar interwebs.

Here are the sub-$30 deals you can get right now, followed by those coming soon. As always, the prices listed here are accurate at the time of publication, but can change without notice. We'll keep updating this article as prices change and new offers hit the radar.

Black Friday deals under $30 available now

These are the Black Friday bargains that are available right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $25

Save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50).  See our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

$25 at Amazon

JLabs JBuds Air: $30

You save $20
David Carnoy/CNET

They're back: Best Buy again has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones and this is its most affordable -- and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

$30 at Best Buy

Sony SRS-XB01: $15

You save $20
David Carnoy/CNET

We saw this deal last year but it's still a good one: Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, is on sale for $15 at Best Buy. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

$15 at Best Buy

Catan board game: $27

Save up to $21
Amazon

Looking for some gaming away from a screen? The Catan board game is a 21st century smash, but it's usually closer to $50. Except for today, when it's just $27 at Amazon.

$27 at Amazon

EarFun Go portable waterproof wireless speaker: $26 with code

You save $14
EarFun

EarFun makes one of my favorite AirPods alternatives, and while I haven't yet had the chance to test this speaker, it sounds great on paper: Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0, support for dual-speaker pairing, 24-hour battery life and USB-C charging. Use promo code EARFUN10 to get this exclusive deal.

$26 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $29.99

You save $20
Sarah Tew/CNET

Updated for 2019 with more storage and a faster processor, the Fire 7 remains an incredible buy at its regular $50 price. So for $30? Yeah, there's honestly no better choice for anyone looking to read, watch videos, play games and all that. It's an especially good pick for kids. Read our Fire 7 2019 review.

$30 at Amazon

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener and TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender: $29.98

You save $17
Chamberlain

The MyQ was already a great buy at $30, especially considering that it used to sell for over $130. But for the same price you can now get a TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi range extender, which can help boost your router's signal to the garage. Meanwhile, the MyQ now supports Amazon Key, so delivery drivers can forgo the front porch in favor of your garage (assuming you're willing to allow it).

$30 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99 cents

You save $39
Amazon

If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty. 

$1 at Amazon

Google Home Mini: $25

You save $24

Assuming you're not already vested in the Echo ecosystem of smart speakers, the Home Mini is a no-brainer buy at $25. Granted, there's a newer model (the Nest Mini) that's even better, but that'll run you $49. The Home Mini still sounds very good for its size and offers a wealth of Google Assistant-powered features. It's even better if you pair two together.

The link below will take you to Walmart, but the Home Mini is also on sale for $25 at Best Buy, Target and several other stores. 

This product will drop to $19 starting Wed., Nov. 27 at Walmart.  Read our Google Home Mini review.

$25 at Walmart

Black Friday deals under $30 - COMING SOON

These are the bargains you should watch for in the near future. 

Crosley Cruiser Stereo Turntable: $30
Crosley

Break out your own vinyl collection and relive the magic with this portable suitcase-style turntable, which doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. It can play records at three different speeds, and it has RCA-out ports in case you want to connect it to a traditional stereo.

$30 at Walmart

Amazon Echo Dot: $22

You save $28
Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot deals are about as routine as the tides, but this one is about as good as they get. The common sale price is $30; occasionally it might dip to $25. So $22 is notable. It's the third-gen Dot (but not the slightly modified new one with the clock), great for flinging Alexa commands in just about any room, decent for playing tunes. Read our Echo Dot review.

$22 at Amazon

JBL Clip 3 waterproof wireless speaker: $29.99

You save $40
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Clip 3 is an insanely popular speaker, as evidenced by the 4.7-star average rating from over 1,300 buyers. It's also a favorite of CNET's David Carnoy, who praised its very good sound, fully waterproof design and integrated carabiner. This deal will be available on Thurs., Nov. 28. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

$30 at Best Buy

Roku SE streaming media player: $18
Roku

Has there ever been a cheaper Roku streamer? Not to our recollection. The Walmart-exclusive comes with an HDMI cable and three-month subscriptions to both Hulu and Pandora. It's available online starting at 7 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27.

Take note, however, that the SE doesn't do 4K video. If that's important to you, consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which will be on sale for $25.

$18 at Walmart

Have you found any other great Black Friday deals for under $30 that are worth sharing? Tell us about them in the comments!

