The Arlo Ultra 4K wireless indoor/outdoor security camera is $120 off

In a lot of ways, the Arlo Ultra is the Maserati of security cameras. It has a wealth of capabilities -- it's a wireless camera that can be mounted indoors or out, delivers 4K HDR video and can perform automatic zooming and tracking when it sees something of interest in its field of view (which is a generous 180 degrees). And it has detection modes for people, pets, vehicles and packages. Right now, Amazon is selling the Arlo Ultra for $180. That's $120 off the list price and the cheapest we've ever seen it.

To use the Arlo Ultra, you need an Arlo Smart Hub, which is sold separately for $150. And if you're new to Arlo, it's worth noting that the Ultra is a bit of a bandwidth hog that will tax your home's Wi-Fi network. In our review of the Arlo Ultra, CNET editor Megan Wollerton noted that "its 4K resolution takes up a lot of bandwidth and may not mesh well with your current Wi-Fi setup if your connection is spotty."

But if you're already an Arlo user, this may be a good time to finally add that extra camera to your network.

