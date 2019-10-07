Take it from The Cheapskate: You should never, ever pay full price for any Amazon device. Ever. That's because they go on sale all. The. Time.
Case in point: For a limited time (but sure to be repeated, as it was just last month), the Amazon Echo Show 5 is on sale for $64.99. Although it has sold for as low as $50 as part of a QVC deal, it's still a full $25 off the list price and an undeniably good deal.
The Echo Show 5 is an Alexa-powered 5.5-inch smart display that was recently joined by the 8-inch Echo Show 8, which costs $129.99 and isn't due to ship until November. Though the Show 5's smaller screen seems more at home on a nightstand than, say, a kitchen counter, it can certainly sit anywhere you'd benefit from quick access to photos, YouTube videos and the like. (I'm starting to wonder if I'd like one on my desk.) Plus, its built-in camera -- which has a physical shutter for privacy -- makes it an appealing option for video calls.
Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more, especially if you want to learn how the device compares with the likes of the Google Nest Hub and Lenovo Smart Clock.
Read more: The best smart displays of 2019
Note: Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale prices or availability.
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
Discuss: Amazon Echo Show 5 deal: $65 (save $25)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.