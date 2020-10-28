T-Mobile TVision channels and features vs. Philo, Sling TV, Hulu and YouTube TV

T-Mobile, best known as a company that you pay for phone service, is gunning for your TV now too. Its revamped TVision service comes out Nov. 1 and offers packages of familiar TV channels that you stream live. It's a direct competitor to not only traditional cable TV but also to a bunch of other similar services like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.
Since it starts at $10 per month it's actually cheaper than any other such service -- half the price of Philo, the least-expensive multichannel live streamer. But that $10 package, called "TVision Vibe," lacks local channels (think ABC, Fox and NBC) as well as sports and news channels. To get those you need to step up to a more expensive TVision package and pay at least $40 per month.
So what channels do you get with TVision? Glad you asked.
Top 100 channel comparison
At CNET we maintain a list of the Top 100 channels available across the major streaming services. For this article we've adapted that list to add the two main TVision packages -- the $10 Vibe and the $40 Live -- so you can compare them directly to the competition. Before you dive in, however, our standard caveats apply.
- The list doesn't have every channel available on all of the services, just the top 100 as determined by CNET editors (namely, me). Sorry, AXS TV, Discovery Life, GSN, Longhorn Network and Universal HD.
- To conserve space I didn't include Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now in the chart below.
- Yes = The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name.
- No = The channel isn't available at all on that service.
- $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on.
- For TVision Live, I used the "$" to denote channels reserved for the step-up $50 and $60 packages.
- Regional sports networks -- channels devoted to showing regular-season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams (once games resume) -- are not listed. (TVision includes a few NBC RSNs starting in its $50 Live Plus package; RSN coverage on the others varies widely).
- ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and The CW networks are not available in every city and availability of these local channels varies per service. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS.)
- The chart columns are arranged in order of price, so if you can't see everything you want, try scrolling right.
- Want an even bigger chart? Here's the Google spreadsheet, including the step-up TVision packages as well as Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.
TVision Top 100 channel comparison
|Channel
|TVision Vibe ($10)
|Philo ($20)
|Sling Orange ($30)
|Sling Blue ($30)
|TVision Live TV ($40)
|Hulu with Live TV ($55)
|YouTube TV ($65)
|Total channels:
|27
|39
|26
|38
|32
|60
|76
|ABC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CBS
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|NBC
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|PBS
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|CW
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|MyNetworkTV
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Channel
|TVision Vibe ($10)
|Philo ($20)
|Sling Orange ($30)
|Sling Blue ($30)
|TVision Live TV ($40)
|Hulu with Live TV ($55)
|YouTube TV ($65)
|A&E
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|ACC Network
|No
|No
|$
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|AMC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Animal Planet
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|BBC America
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|BBC World News
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|BET
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Big Ten Network
|No
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Bloomberg TV
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Boomerang
|No
|No
|$
|$
|$
|Yes
|No
|Bravo
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Channel
|TVision Vibe ($10)
|Philo ($20)
|Sling Orange ($30)
|Sling Blue ($30)
|TVision Live TV ($40)
|Hulu with Live TV ($55)
|YouTube TV ($65)
|Cartoon Network
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CBS Sports Network
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cheddar
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Cinemax
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|$
|$
|CMT
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|CNBC
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CNN
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Comedy Central
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Cooking Channel
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|Destination America
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|Discovery Channel
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Disney Channel
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Disney Junior
|No
|No
|$
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Disney XD
|No
|No
|$
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DIY
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|E!
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|EPIX
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|ESPN
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ESPN 2
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ESPNEWS
|No
|No
|$
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|ESPNU
|No
|No
|$
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Channel
|TVision Vibe ($10)
|Philo ($20)
|Sling Orange ($30)
|Sling Blue ($30)
|TVision Live TV ($40)
|Hulu with Live TV ($55)
|YouTube TV ($65)
|Food Network
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox Business
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox News
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox Sports 1
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox Sports 2
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Freeform
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|FX
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|FX Movies
|No
|No
|No
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|FXX
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|FYI
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|Golf Channel
|No
|No
|No
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Hallmark
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|No
|HBO/HBO Max
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|$
|$
|HGTV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|History
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|HLN
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|IFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Investigation Discovery
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Lifetime
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Lifetime Movie Network
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|Channel
|TVision Vibe ($10)
|Philo ($20)
|Sling Orange ($30)
|Sling Blue ($30)
|TVision Live TV ($40)
|Hulu with Live TV ($55)
|YouTube TV ($65)
|MLB Network
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|Motor Trend
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|MSNBC
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|MTV
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|MTV2
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|No
|National Geographic
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Nat Geo Wild
|No
|No
|No
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|NBA TV
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|NBC Sports Network
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Newsy
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|NFL Network
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|$
|No
|Yes
|NFL Red Zone
|No
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|$
|NHL Network
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|No
|Nickelodeon
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Nick Jr.
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Nicktoons
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|No
|OWN
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Oxygen
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Paramount Network
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|Channel
|TVision Vibe ($10)
|Philo ($20)
|Sling Orange ($30)
|Sling Blue ($30)
|TVision Live TV ($40)
|Hulu with Live TV ($55)
|YouTube TV ($65)
|Science
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|SEC Network
|No
|No
|$
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Showtime
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|$
|$
|Smithsonian
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Starz
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|$
|$
|Sundance TV
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|Syfy
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tastemade
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|TBS
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TCM
|No
|No
|$
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Telemundo
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tennis Channel
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|TLC
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|TNT
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Travel Channel
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|TruTV
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TV Land
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|USA Network
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VH1
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|Viceland
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Weather Channel
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|WE tv
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
Features comparison
If you've ever used a live TV service to stream you know it's a lot like cable: there's a grid guide you can choose from live channels and you can "record" shows to a cloud DVR, pause live TV and access some on-demand content. We haven't used TVision yet but it largely looks similar on paper. Here's how its features stack up.
For an explanation of these features (and a lot more) check out Best live TV streaming services for cord cutters in 2020.
T-Mobile TVision features comparison
|
|TVision Vibe
|TVision Live
|Philo
|Sling TV
|Hulu Plus Live TV
|YouTube TV
|Base price
|$10/month for 30 channels
|Starts at $40/month for 30+ channels
|$20/month for 60+ channels
|$30/month for 30+ channels
|$55/month for 60+ channels
|$65/month for 85+ channels
|ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels
|No
|ABC, Fox and NBC in select markets (no CBS)
|No
|FOX and NBC only in select cities
|Yes in many markets
|Yes in many markets
|Step-up packages with more channels
|No
|$50/month, $60/month
|No
|Yes, an extra $5/month each
|No
|No
|Simultaneous streams per account
|2
|3
|3
|1 or 3
|2 ($15 option for unlimited)
|3
|Family member/user profiles
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Pause, rewind, fast-forward
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Record shows for later (cloud DVR)
|Yes ($5 per month)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes ($5 per month)
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast-forward through or skip commercials with cloud DVR
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No (Yes with $10 option)
|Yes
|Video on demand
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Compatible with authentication/TV Everywhere apps
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
What else do I need to know about TVision?
Beyond channels and features, TVision has some similarities and major differences compared to the others. Here's a quick list of top-line stuff to know.
- This year TVision will only be available to T-mobile subscribers.
- Some time next year it will be available to everyone, but it will probably cost more.
- Historically prices for these services increase at a regular clip anyway.
- New subscribers to the $40 and up packages can get a free one-year subscription to Apple TV Plus and can buy an Apple TV 4K for $99, a savings of $80 from its regular $179 price.
- Like its streaming competitors (and unlike cable) TVision doesn't require a contract (you can cancel anytime) and doesn't need special equipment to watch on -- just an app.
- TVision apps are available for many TV and mobile devices at launch but not for Roku streamers or TVs.
For more details, including exact device support and information on the $50 TVision Hub streamer, check out our full TVision writeup. We expect to publish our hands-on impressions soon.
