T-Mobile TVision channels and features vs. Philo, Sling TV, Hulu and YouTube TV

T-Mobile

T-Mobile, best known as a company that you pay for phone service, is gunning for your TV now too. Its revamped TVision service comes out Nov. 1 and offers packages of familiar TV channels that you stream live. It's a direct competitor to not only traditional cable TV but also to a bunch of other similar services like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Since it starts at $10 per month it's actually cheaper than any other such service -- half the price of Philo, the least-expensive multichannel live streamer. But that $10 package, called "TVision Vibe," lacks local channels (think ABC, Fox and NBC) as well as sports and news channels. To get those you need to step up to a more expensive TVision package and pay at least $40 per month.

So what channels do you get with TVision? Glad you asked.

Top 100 channel comparison



At CNET we maintain a list of the Top 100 channels available across the major streaming services. For this article we've adapted that list to add the two main TVision packages -- the $10 Vibe and the $40 Live -- so you can compare them directly to the competition. Before you dive in, however, our standard caveats apply.

The list doesn't have every channel available on all of the services, just the top 100 as determined by CNET editors (namely, me). Sorry, AXS TV, Discovery Life, GSN, Longhorn Network and Universal HD.

To conserve space I didn't include Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now

Yes = The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name.



= The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name. No = The channel isn't available at all on that service.



= The channel isn't available at all on that service. $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on.

= The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on. For TVision Live, I used the "$" to denote channels reserved for the step-up $50 and $60 packages.



Regional sports networks -- channels devoted to showing regular-season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams (once games resume) -- are not listed. (TVision includes a few NBC RSNs starting in its $50 Live Plus package; RSN coverage on the others varies widely).



ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and The CW networks are not available in every city and availability of these local channels varies per service. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS.)

The chart columns are arranged in order of price, so if you can't see everything you want, try scrolling right.

Want an even bigger chart? Here's the Google spreadsheet, including the step-up TVision packages as well as Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

TVision Top 100 channel comparison Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65) Total channels: 27 39 26 38 32 60 76 ABC No No No No Yes Yes Yes CBS No No No No No Yes Yes Fox No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes NBC No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes PBS No No No No No No Yes CW No No No No No Yes Yes MyNetworkTV No No No No Yes Yes Yes Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65) A&E No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No ACC Network No No $ No $ Yes Yes AMC Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Animal Planet Yes Yes No No No Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes BBC World News Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes BET Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Big Ten Network No No No No $ Yes Yes Bloomberg TV No No Yes Yes No Yes No Boomerang No No $ $ $ Yes No Bravo No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65) Cartoon Network No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS Sports Network No No No No No Yes Yes Cheddar No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Cinemax No No No No No $ $ CMT Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes CNBC No No No $ Yes Yes Yes CNN No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Cooking Channel No Yes $ $ No $ No Destination America No Yes $ $ No $ No Discovery Channel Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Disney Channel No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Disney Junior No No $ No Yes Yes Yes Disney XD No No $ No Yes Yes Yes DIY Yes Yes $ $ No $ No E! No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes EPIX No No $ $ No No $ ESPN No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes ESPN 2 No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes ESPNEWS No No $ No $ Yes Yes ESPNU No No $ No $ Yes Yes Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65) Food Network Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Fox Business No No No $ Yes Yes Yes Fox News No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 1 No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 2 No No No $ Yes Yes Yes Freeform No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes FX No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Movies No No No $ $ Yes Yes FXX No No No $ Yes Yes Yes FYI No Yes $ $ No $ No Golf Channel No No No $ $ Yes Yes Hallmark Yes Yes $ $ No No No HBO/HBO Max No No No No No $ $ HGTV Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes History No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No HLN No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Lifetime No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Lifetime Movie Network No Yes $ $ No $ No Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65) MLB Network No No $ $ No No Yes Motor Trend Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes MSNBC No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes MTV Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes MTV2 Yes Yes $ $ No No No National Geographic No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Nat Geo Wild No No No $ $ Yes Yes NBA TV No No $ $ No No Yes NBC Sports Network No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Newsy No No Yes Yes No No Yes NFL Network No No No Yes $ No Yes NFL Red Zone No No No $ $ No $ NHL Network No No $ $ No No No Nickelodeon Yes Yes No No No No Yes Nick Jr. Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Nicktoons No Yes $ $ No No No OWN Yes Yes No No No No Yes Oxygen No No No $ Yes Yes Yes Paramount Network Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes Channel TVision Vibe ($10) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($30) Sling Blue ($30) TVision Live TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($55) YouTube TV ($65) Science No Yes $ $ No $ No SEC Network No No $ No $ Yes Yes Showtime No No $ $ No $ $ Smithsonian No No No No No Yes Yes Starz No No $ $ No $ $ Sundance TV Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes Syfy No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Tastemade No Yes $ $ No No Yes TBS No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TCM No No $ $ $ Yes Yes Telemundo No No No No Yes Yes Yes Tennis Channel No No $ $ No No Yes TLC Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes TNT No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes TruTV No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes TV Land Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes USA Network No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes VH1 Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes Viceland No Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Weather Channel No No No No No No No WE tv Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes

Features comparison



If you've ever used a live TV service to stream you know it's a lot like cable: there's a grid guide you can choose from live channels and you can "record" shows to a cloud DVR, pause live TV and access some on-demand content. We haven't used TVision yet but it largely looks similar on paper. Here's how its features stack up.

For an explanation of these features (and a lot more) check out Best live TV streaming services for cord cutters in 2020.

T-Mobile TVision features comparison

TVision Vibe TVision Live Philo Sling TV Hulu Plus Live TV YouTube TV Base price $10/month for 30 channels Starts at $40/month for 30+ channels $20/month for 60+ channels $30/month for 30+ channels $55/month for 60+ channels $65/month for 85+ channels ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels No ABC, Fox and NBC in select markets (no CBS) No FOX and NBC only in select cities Yes in many markets Yes in many markets Step-up packages with more channels No $50/month, $60/month No Yes, an extra $5/month each No No Simultaneous streams per account 2 3 3 1 or 3 2 ($15 option for unlimited) 3 Family member/user profiles No No Yes No Yes Yes Pause, rewind, fast-forward Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Record shows for later (cloud DVR) Yes ($5 per month) Yes Yes Yes ($5 per month) Yes Yes Fast-forward through or skip commercials with cloud DVR Yes Yes Yes Yes No (Yes with $10 option) Yes Video on demand Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Compatible with authentication/TV Everywhere apps No No Yes Yes Yes Yes

What else do I need to know about TVision?

Beyond channels and features, TVision has some similarities and major differences compared to the others. Here's a quick list of top-line stuff to know.

This year TVision will only be available to T-mobile subscribers.

Some time next year it will be available to everyone, but it will probably cost more

Historically prices for these services increase regular clip

New subscribers to the $40 and up packages can get a free one-year subscription to Apple TV Plus Apple TV 4K

Like its streaming competitors (and unlike cable) TVision doesn't require a contract (you can cancel anytime) and doesn't need special equipment to watch on -- just an app.

TVision apps are available for many TV and mobile devices at launch but not for Roku streamers or TVs.

For more details, including exact device support and information on the $50 TVision Hub streamer, check out our full TVision writeup. We expect to publish our hands-on impressions soon.