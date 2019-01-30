Super Bowl 2019 ads we've seen so far

Super Bowl commercials are sometimes remembered far better than the big game itself. Everyone recalls the introduction of Apple's Macintosh computer in 1984 and the Budweiser Whassup? guys, for example. Iconic ads like these start conversations and spark trends nationwide.

What's coming this year, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots on Feb. 3? AdAge has a preview of companies that have bought ad space, including Walt Disney, dating app Bumble and home security system SimpliSafe. Here's what we've seen of the big ads so far. We'll add to this story often as news develops.

Buffy fights bad skin

Olay created a mini horror movie, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar and a creepy masked stalker. He doesn't know what he's up against, taking on the legendary Slayer.

Tony Romo takes it easy

The former Dallas Cowboys QB demonstrates a number of lazy-man items that make his life easy. He's selling slip-on Skechers shoes, but the funnier ones involve a golf hole so big a small car could fit in it, and an elaborate way of exercising his dog.

2 Chainz won't keep his receipts

Do rappers really have to photograph receipts for the bling they buy? Adam Scott tries to get 2 Chainz to save paper receipts for his seafood towers and sports car made of ice, but the rapper has Expensify for that. You can also watch the whole video, which features a gold toilet.

Colgate's Close Talker

Actor Luke Wilson gets uncomfortably close to his co-workers in an unnerving ad for Colgate toothpaste. As office ads go, it's no Terry Tate, Office Linebacker or OfficeMax "Rubber Band Man."

Serena Williams for Bumble

Tennis champion Serena Williams talks about women's empowerment in an ad for Bumble, the social networking and dating app, though the teaser for the ad doesn't make clear what the company even does.

Skittles is making a musical

Enlarge Image Skittles

Last year, Skittles candy went off the grid(iron) by playing its big Super Bowl ad for only one person. This year, the brand's showing its ad to a slightly larger, but still very limited audience. Michael C. Hall is starring in a Skittles commercial presented as a Broadway musical, which will really play to a live audience in New York while the game is being played. According to theater magazine Playbill, the show will take a "self-reflective look" at consumerism and brand advertising. Ticket proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Skittles will match the donation.

Mr. Peanut and A-Rod



Retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez goes a bit nutty in a Planters ad where he co-stars with monocle- and top hat-wearing mascot Mr. Peanut. The teaser shows Mr. Peanut tossing nuts at his new buddy, who attempts to catch them in his mouth. A-Rod might need to go back to spring training to practice up on his new skill.

Amazon drafts astronauts, Harrison Ford

Alexa, the voice of Amazon's Echo, can do many things, but perhaps she shouldn't allow Harrison Ford's dog to order its own food, or connect podcasts to Forest Whitaker's electric toothbrush.

Backstreet Boys meet Chance the Rapper

In two short teasers for a Doritos ad, 1990s boy banders The Backstreet Boys seem to be auditioning Chance the Rapper for a role in their band, but he's just not getting that patented Backstreet choreography down.

Christina Applegate and M&Ms

Christina Applegate is trying to get into her car in a parking lot, but someone small seems to keep locking her out. Could it be one of those pesky candies, the M&Ms?

Bublé vs Bubly

Singer Michael Bublé is apparently irritated that the flavored water Bubly almost, but not quite, has copied his name. In this clip, he's caught in a convenience store marking up the cans.

Big Lebowski return

It seems like The Dude (Jeff Bridges) from The Big Lebowski, with his love for bowling and White Russians, would roll his eyes at rich Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) from Sex and the City. But in commercials, anything can happen. In an ad for Stella Artois beer, Parker decides to order a Stella instead of her traditional cosmo, and Bridges' Dude rejects his beloved White Russian for a beer as well. Some fans had hoped Bridges' enigmatic tweet meant a Big Lebowski sequel was coming, but at least The Dude abides in an ad.

Mermaids like seltzer

Move over, Aquaman. Mermaids Bonnie and Vivian star in an underwater Big Game ad for Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer in which they pitch their drink, Shark Tank-style, to a posse of real sharks.

Color my world

Not sure exactly what kind of Super Bowl ad T-Mobile is ringing up, but according to a tweet from John Legere, the company's US CEO, it's coming, and it seems likely to involve the color magenta. That light purplish-red color is to the company what blue is to Tiffany, or brown to UPS.

That’s right!! @TMobile is back in the Super Bowl AGAIN!! See you Sunday!! pic.twitter.com/XA550wPkY5 — John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 28, 2019

Avocados have gone to the dogs

In a teaser for an ad for avocados from Mexico, three pups face a doggone ruff time trying to bark out the product's jingle. Even acclaimed Broadway songstress Kristin Chenoweth can't get them in tune.

Budweiser feels the wind

Few companies have as many memorable Super Bowl ads as Budweiser. This year, the company is hyping its use of wind power, thanks to Bob Dylan's Blowing in the Wind and a Dalmatian whose ears fly in the breeze as the famous Clydesdales trot past a field dotted with wind turbines.

The Super Bowl airs on Feb. 3 on CBS, CNET's parent company.

