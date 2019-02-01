Audi's 2019 Super Bowl is called "Cashew" and at first glance it's not obvious why. It opens on a young man doing that weird Russell-Crowe-in-Gladiator hand in the wheat field thing as he approaches an isolated house. It kind of goes off the rails from there.

Upon nearing the house, our protagonist is greeted by an elderly man on the porch who is revealed to be his grandfather. The two enter a weird garage laboratory and the old man pulls a sheet off of a vehicle that ends up being the Audi E-Tron GT concept -- (also known as the best-looking debut of the 2018 LA Auto Show).

Upon sliding into the fancy cloth-covered driver's seat, our young man is jolted violently, and it's then that the name of the ad starts to make sense. He's receiving the Heimlich maneuver from a coworker and coughs up the aforementioned drupe.

It's not entirely clear what Audi's new Super Bowl ad is trying to sell, considering that we don't expect to see the E-Tron GT as a production model until 2020, but still, any excuse to ogle it and have a laugh is fine by us.

In case you need a brief refresher, the E-Tron GT is a fully electric concept car that packs a 90-kilowatt-hour battery and motors that produce just shy of 600 horsepower. Like Porsche's forthcoming Taycan, the E-Tron GT will support 800-volt charging that should allow it to recover around 200 miles of range in just 20 minutes.