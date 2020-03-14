Sarah Tew/CNET

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks at some of the new games.

In a time when we question how much screen time is too much for our kids, it's given they know how to use a phone from an early age. But that raises another problem. Even though a 6-year-old might know how to find games on their parent's phone, they still need age-appropriate content.

Apple Arcade has dozens of fun games for iOS users of all ages in multiple genres. The game subscription service, which launched last year for Apple devices, costs $4.99 per month. The service debuted with a set of select games and has been adding titles to its catalog since.

If you're looking for something fun, manageable and family-friendly, especially while everyone is home together over school breaks, here are a few games from Apple Arcade:

Way of the Turtle

Apple recommends: 4 years and up

Way of the Turtle is a cute, colorful, single-player platform game. In the first level, you play as Mr. Turtle and must find Ms. Turtle while on your honeymoon. Navigate a beach obstacle course while avoiding traps and gathering coins. As you continue, you'll earn shells that give you more abilities. The only trouble is that Mr. Turtle never stops moving, which might make him difficult to maneuver sometimes.

Fledgling Heroes

Apple recommends: 9 years and up

Take to the skies as Biscuit the Brave, a young macaw, in this tropical platform game. Tapping the screen makes Biscuit fly. Too much tapping sends the macaw too high, not enough tapping drops it too low. You must maintain the right altitude to avoid enemies and obstacles while collecting coins. As you explore more islands, you'll learn tricks and meet different characters like Penny the Penguin, who wants to be a pirate.

Dodo Peak

Apple recommends: 4 years and up

In this upbeat game, you play as a dodo bird who has to save its eggs when they roll out of the nest. Get them home safely while collecting coins, avoiding obstacles like monkeys and snakes and unlocking more dodos. The game has challenges like getting all the eggs back safely in under 30 seconds.

Lego Brawls

Apple recommends: 9 years and up

There are countless ways to create your character in this fast-paced 4v4 multiplayer that's set in the Lego universe. Every stage of the game brings new challenges, goals and quirky power-ups, like a pie launcher, a cactus suit, a snake car or a hot dog stand. Lego Brawls walks you through the controls, so even those unfamiliar with gaming can play. Jump into a party or a brawl -- or keep training.

Frogger in Toytown

Apple recommends: 4 years and up

In this game, you must rescue lost "froglets" from inside the human's house. You'll navigate a toy-filled terrain performing various tasks like avoiding being squashed by little cars, climbing block-buildings, collecting jelly beans and saving the froglets. When you rescue a froglet, they hop on Frogger's back (which is just as cute as you think it is). If you liked the old-school Frogger, you might like this remaster.

The Enchanted World

Apple recommends: 4 years and up

The Enchanted World centers around a young fairy whose magical world is torn apart by dark forces. In this fantasy game, you must repair the fairy's world with sliding puzzles. The tasks are set to a soothing soundtrack, and there's no time limit on solving the game. One of my favorite parts of Enchanted World is that the inspiration for it came from the developers' childhoods in war-torn Bosnia. More than just a game, the story behind its creation also could be a way to start a conversation between parents and children about serious issues in the world.

Sonic Racing

Apple recommends: 4 years and up

Sonic is a classic. There's a good chance that you know who the speedy little hedgehog is, even if you've never played the games featuring him. The game is fun with controls that aren't hard to pick up. You'll race on teams with Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. As you level up, you can change your team to more characters like Shadow, Amy and others. To win you'll need to maneuver your car to grab as many rings as possible while avoiding traps.

Sneaky Sasquatch

Apple recommends: 4 years and up

In Sneaky Sasquatch, you'll play just that: A sneaky sasquatch. But you also get help from a clever raccoon. Sneak into the campsite and fill your backpack with snacks. Sometimes other animals, like the snoozing bear, are willing to pay for some picnic leftovers. You can use the money at the raccoon's shop. Just make sure you tip-toe so you don't get caught by the surly park ranger or scare any campers.

Rayman Mini

Apple recommends: 4 years and up

Rayman is another classic like Sonic. The platformer doesn't use a timer and lets you try as many times as you need to progress. While you jump, bounce off of flowers and slide down streams of water, you gather lums (little firefly type bugs), coins and other special prizes along the way.

Pinball Wizard

Apple recommends: 4 years and up

The developers of Frosty Pop paired a timeless game with a fun story. You play as a young apprentice who must bring peace back to your homeland by restoring a lost treasure in a high tower. Along the way, you must defeat enemies and collect keys to find the next room. The game works like a pinball game: The higher you go, the more health you lose if you fall out of the ring.