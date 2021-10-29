Crayola Create and Play is nostalgic coloring book fun for a digital generation

Apple

A new box of Crayola crayons -- especially the fancy 64-count boxes -- was one of the best things that you could receive as an artsy kid growing up. Crayola Create and Play -- an art game from Red Games Co. -- reimagines that feeling for a generation growing up with way more digital content. Crayola Create and Play arrived fully unlocked on Apple Arcade Friday. The new title marks Apple Arcade's 220th game on its subscription service.

The original version of Crayola Create and Play is still available in the App Store, but there are in-app purchases. The Apple Play version unlocks everything without the need for additional spending.

Crayola Create and Play is loaded with fun features like coloring pages, tending to in-game creatures and plants, learning and arcade-style games, puzzles, and more. I was impressed at how much there was to do in this game. It encourages creativity and curiosity with a digital versions of Crayola art supplies (remember stamp markers?), while encouraging kids to think about letters, numbers, problem solving and more. There are no "wrong" answers, just creativity.

Apple

As you complete more activities, a little progress bar fills up on the screen. Once it's full, you'll unlock a chest with a new coloring sheet or pet. Plus, there's a gallery to save artwork.

Crayola Create and Play also has a parents hub that explains how the app works, what activities are available to explore, settings, an FAQ for any extra questions, and more.

"As many of us at Crayola are parents, we know it can be challenging to feel confident that your child's screen time is helping them grow, learn and think creatively," the Crayola Interactive Team says in the parents hub. "That's why we set out to take all the best parts of Crayola and make a safe, creative [and] fun app."

Have you tried @Crayola Create & Play? It's designed to help kids spark inspiration, learn, and develop creative confidence. Download it free: https://t.co/uI2WwtjMVs pic.twitter.com/f6fXNtAuhZ — Red Games Co. (@RedGamesCo) October 14, 2021

In addition to the new game, Apple Arcade recently released updates for Lego Star Wars Battles, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, Tetris Beat, Solitaire Stories, Sonic Racing, SongPop Party, Slash Quest!, Cricket Through the Ages and Agent Intercept. If you're interested in trying out Apple Arcade, you can subscribe in the App Store. Just tap the little joystick at the bottom of the screen.